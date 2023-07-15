Lori Harvey Reacts to Rumor She's Dating Quavo

Lori Harvey disputes rumors that she is dating rapper Quavo. Several days ago, the 26-year-old model and entrepreneur was seen leaving a Bungalow in West Hollywood with the former Migos member. Fans wondered if the two were a couple after the sighting, even though she is currently dating Damson Idris. After a viral TikTok video rumored that she and Quavo were dating, Harvey responded. "Lmao no I was having lunch with my besties who are right behind me," she commented under the post on Wednesday. During the video, user Alexandria Danielle captures a series of images showing the couple leaving the place separately but says the couple is dating, "I love that for her." Danielle added, "Keep doing your thing, I am here for this." In response to Harvey's comment, Danielle later apologized: "Lori!! I made a comment that this was fake news!! It's all love, you are the moment."

From Future to Michael B. Jordan, SKN by LH's founder, has enjoyed a number of public relationships. The Internet may have formed varying opinions about her love life, but her father, comedy legend Steve Harvey, shared one gem of advice with her. "Just remember that you are the prize," she told E! News. "That's like his golden slogan for me." Harvey also discussed how she stays happy while dating in an interview for Bumble Presents Luv2SeeIt with Teyana Taylor. "I'm very much in a space right now where I'm not doing anything that's gonna compromise my peace and happiness, so I think just taking control, making sure you maintain your power, don't give your power away to anybody… is the key to truly being happy in or out of a relationship," she said.

Harvey and Idris confirmed in January that they had been dating as part of a birthday celebration for the model. They were spotted out on a date night in Los Angeles a couple of weeks earlier. Since confirming their relationship in May 2023, Harvey and Idris have been spotted together several times, including at the Serpentine Summer Party in London last month. Before she dated Idris, Harvey was romantically involved with Jordan. After a year and a half of dating, the couple ended their relationship in June 2022. According to a source that spoke to PEOPLE, the model "wasn't ready to commit," and she "realized that they weren't on the same page" when the two "were making plans for their future."