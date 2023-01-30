Michael B. Jordan Jokes About Lori Harvey Breakup

Michael B. Jordan displayed a keen sense of humor in the aftermath of a recent failed relationship. The actor, 35, was all jokes while hosting Saturday Night Live for the first time over the weekend, along with Lil Baby, the evening's musical guest. Jordan's opening monologue referred to his "first public breakup" with Lori Harvey in June 2022 after more than a year of dating. "Most people after a breakup are like, 'I'm going to get in better shape.' But I was already in Creed shape!" he said, referencing the upcoming film he is starring in and directing. "So I had to be like, 'All right, I'll learn a new language.' Anyway, estoy en Raya." He continued, "After the breakup, everyone thought I was so heartbroken because when the news came out, I was at a basketball game, and they caught me looking [disappointed]. Look, I was just chilling, but the Internet decided that was me being sad. Lucky for me, if you Google 'Sad Michael Jordan,' the first 8,000 results are [of the basketball star crying]."

As the SKN by LH founder has been open about the breakup before moving on with Damson Idris, Jordan remained silent after deleting her Instagram pictures. SNL cast members Chloe Fineman, Heidi Gardner, Ego Nwodim, and Punkie Johnson then each tried to take their chances with Jordan, with hilarious results. "Hey, Michael, I didn't even know you were out here. I was just taking a walk around the studio, and I just threw this on," Nwodim, 34, casually remarked on Saturday as she donned a bridal gown and veil. "Oh my God, is this a wedding dress? I guess we could technically get married now, then, huh?" Meanwhile, Johnson, 37, poked fun at her sexuality, with Jordan asking her, "Aren't you gay?" as she flirted with him. The star replied, "I am. But you're Michael B. Jordan. And I'm Punkie B. Curious. I mean, even vegans got cheat days, right?"

On the show, Jordan appeared in several sketches, including one where he played Jake from State Farm and another where he played a Southwest agent in a sketch satirizing the airline. Another moment involved Jordan and Bowen Yang recording grunts and sound effects for fighter video games. As he prepared for his appearance on Saturday, the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever star joked about having trouble shedding his Creed III boxing training. "It's muscle memory," Jordan joked in his SNL promo after "punching" Marcello Hernandez twice in the nose. "Yeah, it's broken." Hernandez, 25, joined SNL earlier this season and explained that he couldn't have a broken nose because "I'm known for my looks, not my talent." Jordan responded, "I know how that feels. We're good, though, right?"