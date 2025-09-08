LL Cool J and Wife Simone Johnson-Smith Make Rare Appearance Together on VMAs Red Carpet

LL Cool J and his wife Simone Johnson-Smith stepped out to attend the 2025 VMAs. The awards show is being held at New York’s UBS Arena and is streaming live on Paramount+.

LL is hosting this year’s show. His wife was by his side as they donned matching outfits and smiled for photos on the red carpet.

LL previously hosted the show in 2022 alongside Jack Harlow and Nicki Minaj. This marks his sophomore hosting gig for the beloved awards program.

He looked forward to the escapism the show provided. “I’m giving people a night off from all the madness in the world… so they can have a good time and enjoy music and enjoy everything about music, all the different genres, all the different generations,” he told PEOPLE ahead of the Sept. 7 event.

The rapper and his jewelry designer wife met in 1987. They’ve been married since 1995 and share four children.

The long-lasting couple has been open about the keys to the success of their 29-year marriage. Despite some hiccups, including reported infidelity, dealing with her husband being a sex symbol, and Smith surviving cancer, they are solid.

“I used to get upset when women looked at him a certain way, but that was years ago,” Smith admitted this year, per Hot New Hip Hop. She says their faith keeps their foundation strong. “The closer you get to God, the more you understand your purpose.” While she has no issue with admirers appreciating her husband’s looks, Simone made it clear that respect is non-negotiable. “The disrespect—I can’t deal with. At 54, I’m ready to take off the hoops,” she joked.

For LL, he says keeping the romance alive is key. “Too many men think romance starts at the last second. It takes all day. It’s about support,” he explained to OK Magazine. Smith says she has also done a lot of maturing over the years, which has helped their marriage.