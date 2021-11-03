Liv Tyler and Fiance Break up After 7 Years Together

Liv Tyler and her fiance, Dave Gardner, have split up after seven years together. Sources tell The Sun that the decision was mutual, amicable and that the couple has maintained a healthy relationship in order to focus on co-parenting their children. The two broke up in March, but the news was kept secret. Tyler has since moved back to the U.S. while Gardner continues to live in London.

“Dave and Liv spent all of the first lockdown together and are a great team as parents,” the source shared.”But unfortunately, they’ve grown apart and increasingly they’ve been living separate lives.”

“Both wanted to focus on their careers — her acting and producing, and Dave running his business and working on David’s Inter Miami football project,” they added.”They officially parted ways back in March but they’ve kept it quiet so as to minimize the fuss, and ensure their kids were OK.

Tyler and Gardner share two children together, a 6-year-old son Sailor, and a 5-year-old daughter Lula and are supposedly on good enough terms that they even went on vacation together earlier this year. “They’ve now come out the other side and are the best of pals. They even went on holiday together this summer,” the insider adds.

The couple shares many mutual famous friends including David and Victoria Beckham. Gardner has been business partners with the soccer player for some years, closing multiple commercial deals on his behalf. The couple still shares a Cotswolds home just a few miles away from the Beckham’s residence. “Obviously Dave confided in David Beckham early doors and he was an ­absolute rock,” says the source. “Both their families have been supportive and they still share all their mutual pals such as Kate Moss, Stella McCartney, and obviously David and Victoria.”

Prior to his relationship with the Lord of the Rings actress, Gardner was previously married to former actress and wellness guru actress-turned-wellness guru Davinia Taylor, 43. Tyler, the daughter of Aerosmith’s Steven Tyler, divorced her last husband musician Royston Langdon, 49, in 2008.