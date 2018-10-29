‘Little People, Big World’: Matt Roloff’s Girlfriend Caryn Chandler Spends Quality Time With His Grandson Jackson

Matt Roloff’s girlfriend, Caryn Chandler, got some quality time with Roloff’s grandson Jackson recently during a stay on Roloff Farms.

Chandler returned to Portland, Oregon after a solo vacation earlier this month, and one of the youngest Roloffs may have been the happiest to see her. On Thursday, Oct. 18 she posted a photo of herself with baby Jackson, Zachary and Tori’s son. She and the baby sat in the driver’s seat of a tractor together, as Jackson held tight to the wheel. The famously photogenic little guy stared straight at the camera, while Chandler held onto him tightly.

“Back in P town and got to see this cutie at the farm,” she wrote. “Grandpa was on the phone and Baby J wanted to sit on the mule so that’s what we did.”

Fans loved the photo, as they told Chandler in the comment section.

“Once a mother always a mother,” one fan noted. “You know what is to make a baby happy. Cute pic.”

“I’m just waiting for the wedding announcement!” added another. “You and Matt are great together! You all need to be working on the farm before it all goes to seed!”

“Didn’t know you had left the farm Caryn,” a third person wrote, “you’re a breath of fresh air on the programme as [is] Matt too.”

Chandler took a trip to Arizona just a week before the post, and she was conspicuously without her reality star boyfriend. Some fans were concerned to see her so far from home without Roloff, fearing that it spelled trouble for the couple. Others figured that she had needed to get a break from the constant noise of the massive family and their reality TV world.

While Chandler herself was away from the farm, her daughter joined the Roloffs to help out during the busy pumpkin season. Chandler posted a photo of Roloff with her daughter, gushing over how “cute” their burgeoning friendship is.

Chanlder and the Roloff family patriarch got together officially in March of 2017, about a year after he had split from Amy Roloff. Their romance raised a few eyebrows, as Chandler had worked for Roloff farms for about a decade, making Roloff her boss. Many fans even speculated that Roloff might have cheated on Amy with Chandler, as he had always spoken so highly of her.



Little People, Big World was filming over the summer, as far back as July. Fans have been clamoring for new episodes, especially given all the major developments within the Roloff family. Unfortunately, for now, no official release date is on the books.