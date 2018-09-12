‘Little People, Big World’ Couple Jacob Roloff and Isabel Rock Reveal Wedding Date

Mark your calendars, Little People, Big World fans! Roloff son Jacob and his fiancée Isabel Rock have publicly revealed their wedding date nine months after they first got engaged.

In an Instagram post shared on Sept. 7, Rock revealed that she and Roloff will tie the knot officially on Sept. 7, 2019.

She also shared some of her emotions heading into a new part of her life, sharing that she is going through a “really challenging” period right now alongside an intimate photo of the couple’s faces.

“I will be honest, because I value transparency and vulnerability on here…” she began. “This has been a really challenging season of life for me, and for us, and we have been in ‘transition’ for what feels like an eternity. I know it is all part of our journey, and I am trying to honor that while also manage my anxiety.”

She continued, “Planning a wedding, going back to school, finding a place to live that fits us and gives us a sense of community, always fixing our beloved van, while also trying to manage an art business has felt a wee bit overwhelming for me at times. I have faith that all of it will lead us to where we are supposed to be, and each day brings new blessings (trying so hard to believe that).”

It was then that she revealed the big day, saying, “Focusing on the present moment and recognizing that being engaged only exists for a short time, and soon enough — ONE YEAR FROM TODAY — we will finally be married and it will be the best day of our lives,” before revealing the couple’s adorable wedding hashtag, “#rockandroloffwedding.”

The couple originally got engaged on Christmas Day while on a romantic trip to Iceland, which Rock detailed in a post on The Knot, revealing that Roloff first psyched her out her proposal expectations with a decoy gift.

“My heart started beating so fast. He handed me my gift; a tiny black box, inside of it a tiny bag, with a stunning turquoise ring. I slowly pulled it out, and to my complete surprise, it was a ring we had seen earlier that day— a handmade Icelandic ring that was my favorite color. But it was definitely not an engagement ring! Tripping over my words I said, ‘Oh.. it’s.. it’s beautiful,’ because it was, but I will admit I was completely thrown off!” she wrote.

“Right then, Jacob spun me around and said, ‘Alright, one more gift…’ and that is the moment he got down on one knee and asked the question I’d been longing to hear…” she continued. “He asked with a ring box he had hand built out of real wood and my dream ring. I said ‘YES!’ and leapt into his arms to hug him and we both cried.”

With such a beautiful proposal story, we can’t wait to see what the couple has planned for their wedding!

Photo credit: Instagram/Isabel Rock