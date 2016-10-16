Lindsey Vonn Talks Overcoming Body Issues in the Spotlight

Lindsey Vonn is opening up about dealing with her body issues in the spotlight. The Olympic medalist opened up on the Today Show saying, “It was hard. Having your personal life and what you look like and your appearance and all of that be judged on a regular basis, it was a big change.”

Vonn said she initially loved red carpets, saying she loved dressing up and getting her make up done, but as soon as she got to the event she didn’t feel confident. However, her boyfriend of two years, Tiger Woods has been giving her advice telling her to just “block it all out,” regarding mean social media posts.

Her past experiences and triumphs have led her to write a book based off her experiences in hopes other women can feel like they aren’t alone.

The book is titled, “Strong Is the New Beautiful: Embrace Your Natural Beauty, Eat Clean and Harness Your Power,” and is out now.