Linda Perry Posts Concert Update Amid Split From Sara Gilbert

A few days after news broke of Linda Perry and Sara Gilbert‘s separation, Perry took to social media to promote an upcoming concert of hers at a large event at the Hollywood Palladium theater in Los Angeles. The invite-only event, titled Heaven is Rock and Roll,” boasts headliners Dave Grohl & Friends, Cheap Trick, Marilyn Mason and L7. Perry’s name is listed as one of the many in “the visionary circle” alongside Jim Sheridan, Stevie Wonder, John Legend and many more.

“Jan 4th LA is gonna be rocking hard at the Palladium..” Perry captioned the photo of the event poster on Saturday evening.

Several of the 4 Non Blondes singer’s Twitter followers responded to the post wishing they could attend. “That would be a perfect concert,” one user wrote.

“Man, if I could only move out there…” another said.

“Wow! I really hope to see you if and when you play NYC!!!!” someone else said.

Another seemed to reference Perry’s recent split from Gilbert, simply writing, “*hugs*.”

The post was Perry’s first and only since news broke last week of her separation from The Conners star after five years of marriage. Entertainment Tonight reported that Gilbert, 44, filed for legal separation from Perry, 54, and that she listed the date of separation as Aug. 13.

Gilbert and Perry are parents to 4-year-old son Rhodes Emilio Gilbert Perry, while Gilbert is also mother to 14-year-old son Levi and 12-year-old daughter Sawyer, with whom she shares with her ex-partner Allison Adler. Gilbert and Adler split in 2011 following a 10-year relationship.

The split comes a few months after Gilbert stepped down from her hosting duties on CBS’ The Talk earlier this year, when she said she was going to focus on her family. In the fall, Perry admitted to Us Weekly at the two of them were finished having children. “Sara can’t have any more kids,” Perry said at the time. “That part’s done. We barely squeaked out this one.”

A day after the news broke of the split, Gilbert was photographed out and about in Los Angeles without her wedding ring.

A source told Closer Weekly that Gilbert and Perry are “trying” to be “cordial” amid the split and that they’re taking active measures to make sure their breakup doesn’t get messy as “things could change overnight.”

Photo credit: Mike Windle / Staff / Getty