Liam Payne Confirms the Name of His Son With Cheryl Cole

Liam Payne and Cheryl Cole Have Reportedly Named Their Son After a Cuddly, Furry Animal https://t.co/c3ZJEZw83D pic.twitter.com/aF9aVSukjp — Seventeen (@seventeen) May 2, 2017

Liam Payne and Cheryl Cole welcomed their first child together on March 22. Payne announced his son’s birth a few days after on Instagram and revealed that at the time the couple had not chosen a name.

A little over a month later, Payne has confirmed on Twitter that he and Cole named their newborn son Bear.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The former One Direction singer, 23, revealed the news during an exchange with TV personality Bear Grylls.

@BearGrylls @CherylOfficial Thanks man hope he grows with an ounce of your courage! Your a boss — Liam (@LiamPayne) May 2, 2017

MORE: Liam Payne Welcomes First Child With Cheryl Cole

“Great choice! Love & blessings to you guys as you start on the greatest adventure… @CherylOfficial @LiamPayne,” Grylls, 42, tweeted to the new dad.

Payne replied, “Thanks man hope he grows with an ounce of your courage! Your a boss.”

The singer and Cole, 33, first met during his audition for U.K.’s The X Factor in 2008, when he was 14 and began dating years later.

Related:

Cheryl Cole Confirms Pregnancy With Sweet Photo Shoot

One Direction’s Harry Styles Gets Real About What Happened With Taylor Swift

One Direction’s Louis Tomlinson Arrested After Altercation With Paparazzi