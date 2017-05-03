Liam Payne Confirms the Name of His Son With Cheryl Cole

Liam Payne and Cheryl Cole Have Reportedly Named Their Son After a Cuddly, Furry Animal https://t.co/c3ZJEZw83D pic.twitter.com/aF9aVSukjp— Seventeen (@seventeen) May 2, 2017
Liam Payne and Cheryl Cole welcomed their first child together on March 22. Payne announced his son’s birth a few days after on Instagram and revealed that at the time the couple had not chosen a name.
A little over a month later, Payne has confirmed on Twitter that he and Cole named their newborn son Bear.
The former One Direction singer, 23, revealed the news during an exchange with TV personality Bear Grylls.
@BearGrylls @CherylOfficial Thanks man hope he grows with an ounce of your courage! Your a boss— Liam (@LiamPayne) May 2, 2017
“Great choice! Love & blessings to you guys as you start on the greatest adventure… @CherylOfficial @LiamPayne,” Grylls, 42, tweeted to the new dad.
Payne replied, “Thanks man hope he grows with an ounce of your courage! Your a boss.”
The singer and Cole, 33, first met during his audition for U.K.’s The X Factor in 2008, when he was 14 and began dating years later.
My close friends and family know there are very few times when I’m left speechless… wow! I’m incredibly happy to welcome our new baby boy into the world, it’s a moment that I will never forget for the rest of my life and my favourite memory I have so far. I’m completely in awe of his incredible mother and how she has been the whole way through this, she’s really made my dreams come true. We haven’t named him yet but he’s already capturing hearts including mine. I feel very blessed. Happy Mother’s Day everyone!
