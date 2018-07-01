One Direction Singer Liam Payne and Cheryl Split After 2 Years

Liam Payne and his partner of two years, singer Cheryl, are going their different ways.

The One Direction alum announced the split on Twitter Sunday. The two never tied the knot, but welcomed son Bear in March 2017.

Cheryl and I are sad to announce that we are going our separate ways. It’s been a tough decision for us to make. We still have so much love for each other as a family. Bear is our world and we ask that you respect his privacy as we navigate our way through this together. — Liam (@LiamPayne) July 1, 2018

The announcement comes after months of speculation that the two were on the rocks, but fans were heartbroken to have the rumors proven true.

Cheryl was previously married to Ashley Cole from 2006-2010 and to Jean-Bernard Fernandez-Versini from 2014-2016. This is Payne’s first longtime relationship in the spotlight, which often drew the trolling of angry fans who didn’t like the two together.

Now that the couple is breaking up, there are some big players reportedly entering the field to keep things amicable between the two.

The Sun reported last week that a divorce lawyer had been called in to help Payne keep his estimated £54million fortune amid the breakup.

A source told the outlet that “Liam is smitten with his little boy and wants things to work between him and Cheryl, so thought talk of marriage was a positive step.”

The source continued: “She just doesn’t seem to be thinking in the same sort of way and has made it clear that’s not on the cards at the moment, which he saw as a real snub.”

