Liam Hemsworth Breaks Social Media Silence Amid Miley Cyrus Breakup, Wishes Her ‘Nothing But Happiness’

Liam Hemsworth took to Instagram on Tuesday to confirm his split with Miley and to share a few words about separation. The actor shared a photo of the beach after a day of surfing with his brother, actor Chris Hemsworth, near Chris’ home in Byron Beach, Australia.

“Hi all, Just a quick note to say that Miley and I have recently separated and I wish her nothing but health and happiness going forward,” Hemsworth wrote in the caption of the photo.

“This is a private matter and I have not made, nor will I be making, any comments to any journalists or media outlets. Any reported quotes attributed to me are false,” he continued. “Peace and Love.”

The post has received over 2 million “likes” just hours after Hemsworth shared it, as well as thousands of comments for the Hunger Games star to keep his head up.

“Love and support my dude,” wrote Smallville star Tom Welling.

“Love ya buddy,” wrote actor Ryan Rottman.

Pro boxer Ryan Garcia said, “You’re a champ, brother!”

Surfer Conrad Carr wrote, “Hemdog,” with a yellow heart emoji, adding, “Love ya, bro.”

Hemsworth’s post marks his first official comment on the breakup, which a representative for Cyrus confirmed over the weekend. The Daily Mail Australia reported on Monday that Hemsworth said he “didn’t want to talk about” the split when asked about it by paparazzi, saying, “You don’t understand what it’s like.”

Cyrus’ representative confirmed the breakup in a statement on Saturday, saying, “Liam and Miley have agreed to separate at this time. Ever-evolving, changing as partners and individuals, they have decided this is what’s best while they both focus on themselves and careers. They still remain dedicated parents to all of their animals they share while lovingly taking this time apart. Please respect their process and privacy.”

In the hours following that announcement, photos surfaced of Cyrus canoodling and kissing reality star Kaitlynn Carter while the two vacationed together in Italy with Cyrus’ older sister, Brandi Cyrus. Carter recently announced her own breakup from husband Brody Jenner.

The makeout photos stirred controversy online after Jenner shared a solo photo of himself the next day, captioning it, “Don’t let yesterday take up too much of today.” He and his The Hills reboot co-star Brandon Lee joked about the situation in the comments, with Lee suggesting they “round this scandal out and post a pic of us making out.” Jenner responded, “Watch out! Pics of Liam and I holding hands on the beach coming soon.”

But Cyrus didn’t take well to that, telling Jenner to “go take a nap in your truck and cool off #HotGirlSummer,” a reference to a scene in The Hills: New Beginnings when Jenner slept in his car following an argument with Carter.