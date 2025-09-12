Liam Hemsworth and Gabriella Brooks Confirm Engagement With Enormous Ring

Liam Hemsworth and Gabriella Brooks are engaged.

The Hunger Games actor, 35, and model, 29, confirmed on Friday that they were set to tie the knot, sharing an engagement post on Instagram with a white heart emoji.

Videos by PopCulture.com

In the post, Brooks can be seen wrapping her arms around her fiancé while showing off her massive diamond ring. In another photo, the Australian influencer shared a close-up of her ring while resting her hand on a white sheet.

Hemsworth and Brooks’ engagement news comes a month after the pair sparked rumors that they were preparing to say “I do” when Brooks was spotted wearing a diamond ring on her left hand in Ibiza, Spain.

The engaged couple has kept their relationship out of the spotlight for the most part, but were first spotted together in December 2019 while out to eat with the Lonely Planet actor’s parents in their native Australia.

In June 2021, the pair made their relationship Instagram official, as Hemsworth shared a photo with his girlfriend alongside his brother, Chris Hemsworth; the Thor star’s wife, Elsa Pataky; Matt Damon; and the Oscar winner’s wife, Luciana Barroso.

Liam Hemsworth and Gabriella Brooks attend the “Limitless: Live Better Now” UK Premiere at Odeon Luxe Leicester Square on July 17, 2025 in London, England. (Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage)

Hemworth was previously married to Miley Cyrus. The pair tied the knot in a private ceremony in December 2018 and finalized their divorce just over a year later in February 2020.

Cyrus previously revealed to Howard Stern in 2020 that having her Malibu home with Hemsworth burn down in a devastating wildfire prompted their marriage.

“I had so much and it was all gone, every song I had ever written was in that house,” she said at the time. “Every photograph of me that my parents had given to me, all my scripts, I lost everything. And so in trying to put that back together, instead of going, ‘Oh, nature kind of did something I couldn’t do for myself; it forced me to let go,’ I ran toward the fire.”

As for their split, Cyrus revealed there was “too much conflict” in their relationship. “When I come home, I want to be anchored by someone. I don’t get off on drama or fighting,” the songstress explained.