Leonardo DiCaprio Reportedly Dating 20-Year-Old Model

Leonardo DiCaprio is dating another supermodel, 20-year-old model Camila Morrone, who also happens to be half his age.

The Sun reports that the two were in Colorado together for Christmas, with Morrone sharing a photo from the snowy mountains on Instagram, where she has 1 million followers.

Videos by PopCulture.com

christmas 🎄 A post shared by Camila Morrone (@camimorrone) on Dec 25, 2017 at 3:39pm PST

According to PEOPLE, the 43-year-old DiCaprio reportedly met Morrone at the Cannes amfAR gala in May. The Revenant actor frequently goes to the annual event. Morrone, and her famous friends, Bella Hadid, Hailey Baldwin, Irina Shayk, along with other supermodels walked the catwalk at the Cinema Against AIDS runway show.

The couple also attended a dinner at Art Basel in December, according to Fashion Week Daily. Morrone was a guest of honor and posted with Cindy Crawford‘s son, Presley Gerber.

Morrone’s mother, 38-year-old actress Lucila Sola, is also in a relationship with an older actor. Sola has been seen with 77-year-old Al Pacino since 2014. Morrone’s father, Maximo Morrone, has also modelled in the past.

Morrone was also featured in Vogue in 2016, where she talked about how she stays fit.

“I box three to four times a week. I try to mix it up and do whatever I can,” she told the magazine. “I love yoga, [but] I just do it as a stretching in between and to get some peace of mind. I do a lot of Pilates on the reformer. I tried SLT here, and I go to Carrie’s Pilates [Plus] in Los Angeles, which is amazing. I think you have to mix Pilates and yoga with cardio because I don’t think you’ll get the result you want to get if you’re just doing yoga.”

Morrone has a YouTube channel, where she posted make-up tutorials. She also has an acting career, with a role in Eli Roth’s upcoming Death Wish remake with Bruce Willis.

DiCaprio, who has never married, has a history of dating supermodels. He previously dated Bar Refaeli, Kelly Rohrbach, Erin Heatherton and Nina Agdal.

Photo credit: Instagram / Camila Morrone