Leah Remini’s Husband to Guest Star on ‘Kevin Can Wait’

Leah Remini will be working with her longtime TV husband when Kevin Can Wait returns for its second season this fall, but it looks like she’s bringing her real-life love along with her.
Last week, CBS released the first synopsis and photos from the second episode of Season 2, titled “Business Unusual.” In the description, the network revealed that Remini’s husband, Angelo Pagan, would be guest starring in the episode.
According to the synopsis, the episode will be diving a little deeper into Remini’s character Vanessa, and the life she lives away from Kevin’s family.
“Overwhelmed by Kevin’s helicopter parenting, Kendra tricks him into taking a job at Vanessa’s new private security company.”
Check Out the First Photos from Kevin Can Wait “Business Unusual” Here
It hasn’t been revealed what role Pagan will take on the show, but he’s not the only guest star in line for the episode. Chuck Nice is also listed to appear in the episode.
Remini first appeared as a guest star on Kevin Can Wait at the end of last season, but was upgraded to a series regular after the producers decided to remove Erinn Hayes from the show.
Kevin Can Wait returns to CBS on Monday, September 25. “Business Unusual” will air one week later, on October 2.