Leah Remini’s Husband to Guest Star on ‘Kevin Can Wait’

Leah Remini will be working with her longtime TV husband when Kevin Can Wait returns for its second season this fall, but it looks like she’s bringing her real-life love along with her.

Last week, CBS released the first synopsis and photos from the second episode of Season 2, titled “Business Unusual.” In the description, the network revealed that Remini’s husband, Angelo Pagan, would be guest starring in the episode.

According to the synopsis, the episode will be diving a little deeper into Remini’s character Vanessa, and the life she lives away from Kevin’s family.

“Overwhelmed by Kevin’s helicopter parenting, Kendra tricks him into taking a job at Vanessa’s new private security company.”

It hasn’t been revealed what role Pagan will take on the show, but he’s not the only guest star in line for the episode. Chuck Nice is also listed to appear in the episode.

Happy Birthday and a #fbf to my honey @therealangelopagan Not only are the best hubby a girl can have but you are a loving and caring daddy, a great son in law and a loyal friend to those who know you. We love you! And you are fine as heck! 😉 A post shared by Leah Remini (@leahremini) on May 26, 2017 at 9:10am PDT

Remini first appeared as a guest star on Kevin Can Wait at the end of last season, but was upgraded to a series regular after the producers decided to remove Erinn Hayes from the show.

Kevin Can Wait returns to CBS on Monday, September 25. “Business Unusual” will air one week later, on October 2.