'Law & Order: SVU' Star Mariska Hargitay Shares Her 'Happy Place' With Husband Peter Hermann

Mariska Hargitay is living her best life with husband, Peter Hermann, while Law & Order: SVU is on hiatus. The actress has been posting some photos from her vacation, spending every second she can relaxing and with Hermann, captioning one post with the hashtag "summerlove," but it's very likely that this will be more than just a summer love, of course.

Hargitay and Hermann first met on the set of Law & Order: SVU when Hermann recurred on the series beginning in 2002 as defense attorney Trevor Langan. The two married in 2004 and have two kids together. Nearly 20 years after their marriage, they are clearly as in love as ever, and their vacation is definitely bringing them even closer.

In a later Instagram, Mariska Hargitay mentioned that it was her "happy place," an island in Italy in the Mediterranean. She's continued to post photos from her magical vacation abroad, and if anyone deserves quite the relaxation, it's definitely her. Having portrayed Olivia Benson on SVU for 24 seasons and even more coming up, it's nice to see that Hargitay is taking advantage of the hiatus.

Relaxing in the surf and sun with her hubby on a romantic getaway to Italy is not the only way that Hargitay is spending her summer. The actress previously took to the picket lines of the writers' strike in New York to give an impassioned speech to those who were fighting for a better contract. Having been on a show that's been pumping out episodes for almost three decades, she knows more about how important writers really are, and it's always great to see celebrities stand beside the people who are pretty responsible for having a show on the air. Because if not for the writers, there would be nothing.

Due to the strike, there's no telling when filming will start for Season 25 of SVU, as there is so far no end in sight. However, it looks like Hargitay is keeping herself busy regardless and spending as much time with her husband as she can. Maybe next season, fans could see the return of Trevor Langan, even if it is for just an episode or two? In the meantime, though, it's likely Hargitay will continue posting more photos from their vacation and her happy place, and as she does though, fans will continue to be jealous that they are not in Italy and don't have a love like Hargitay and Hermann do.