Lauren Conrad’s Husband William Forgets to Wear Wedding Ring in New Christmas Photo

Lauren Conrad’s husband, William Tell, forgot to wear his wedding ring for their family Christmas photos. However, in an Instagram post on Monday night, Conrad wrote that she was fully prepared to forgive him. The Hills alum and her husband looked precious with their two kids in matching pajamas.

Conrad, Tell and their two sons were decked out in red and white for the holidays in their new family portrait. All four wore tight, cozy pajamas with the phrase “fa la la la la” written in script all over.

Videos by PopCulture.com

They were couched snugly against the headboard of a bed with white sheets, and both Conrad and Tell wore smiles as they each hugged one of their kids. What Tell did not wear, however, was a wedding band on his visible left hand.

“William felt bad that he forgot to wear his wedding ring in our family photos, but I assured him he’s never looked more committed,” Conrad explained with a smiling Santa Claus emoji.

Fans’ hearts melted for the photo, as they wrote in the comments. Many hoped for something as idyllic as this in their own lives one day.

“Between the snowman and this, William is crushing it this week,” one fan wrote.

“lol I love you and the caption and family,” added another.

“I haven’t worn my ring in yearsssss… still married,” a third person put in with a shrug emoji.

Conrad and Tell began dating in February of 2012. The former guitarist for the band Something Corporate, Tell had switched to law school when they began seeing each other. In 2014, they married, and their first son, Liam James, was born in 2017.

Their second, Charlie Wolf, joined the family just a few weeks ago on Oct. 9, 2019. Conrad shared the happy news in another Instagram picture, which showed a drawing of the family along with their two dogs.

“Our sweet baby boy, Charlie Wolf Tell, has arrived!” she wrote at the time.

Condrad is best-known for her early career on reality TV as a star on MTV’s Laguna Beach. Ever since, she has served as the epitome of a “Cali girl” in the public eye, and she seems just fine with that. She went on to star in the spinoff series The Hills, while establishing herself in fashion and publishing as well.

These days, fans mostly keep up with Conrad on her podcast, Asking for a Friend.