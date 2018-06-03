Laura Prepon Confirms Marriage to Ben Foster

Laura Prepon confirmed her marriage to Ben Foster on Sunday in a rare appearance on social media.

Prepon, star of That 70s Show and Orange Is the New Black, has been seeing Foster since at least July of 2016. The generally private couple had a child together last summer, and many have even speculated that they may have gotten married in secret.

Just Married! Thank you for all the love and support. Wishing all of us the good stuff! pic.twitter.com/0UrrQbZ6D5 — Laura Prepon (@LauraPrepon) June 3, 2018



Prepon put all of those rumors to bed on Sunday by announcing that their wedding had just taken place. The actress posted their good news across Twitter and Instagram, wishing their fans happiness in the process.

“Just Married! Thank you for all the love and support,” she wrote. “Wishing all of us the good stuff!”

The comments and replies quickly filled with well-wishers and love from fans. Many half-jokingly mourned the union, as Prepon will now never strike up a real-life romance with Eric Foreman (Topher Grace) or Piper Chapman (Taylor Schilling) from either of her major TV hits.

Prepon is generally pretty reserved on social media. When she posts, it tends to be impersonal endorsements of products or tips and life hacks. This big news was a delight to her fans.

Foster, too is an accomplished actor. He is best known for movies like Hell or High Water and 3:10 to Yuma. His roots go deep into the action genre, including roles in older superhero movies like The Punisher (2004) and X-Men: The Last Stand.

Prepon and Foster’s romance first became a rumor in July of 2016. They went public with their relationship in October of that year, when they announced their engagement at a red carpet event.

Without any further news of their wedding plans, the couple announced that they were expecting a child together in January of 2017. In August, it was reported that Prepon had given birth to a healthy baby girl, though it wasn’t until this month that fans got their first look at her.

Prepon and Foster took their daughter for a stroll in New York City back in April. Paparazzi photographers saw them walking around the East Village. Prepon wore a sling holding her baby against her front. She looked adorable bundled up in tiny winter gear against the harsh late winter.

About a year ago, Prepon spoke about her pregnancy experience during an appearance on Live with Kelly and Ryan. She revealed for the first time that she’d be having a girl.

“It’s kind of weird, ’cause it sneaks up on you where you’re like, ‘I can’t believe it’s been eight months already. But then you’re like, ‘Oh my God, she needs to like come out already,” she said at the time.