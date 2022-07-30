Comedian Reveals Engagement to Actress With Sweet Message: 'My Spirit Is Lifted up With Joy'

Love is in the air for one of the world's most beloved comedians. Lasisi Elenu, the Nigerian personality who is one of the most prominent comedic talents in Africa, is officially tying the knot. Elenu (real name Nosa Afolabi) shared a gallery to Instagram that included some sweet snaps of himself and his girlfriend, actress Nonso Adika. However, in-between snaps was a video of Elenu down on one knee, proposing to her. He confirmed the engagement in his caption, ensuring fans that this was no joke and he has "never been more serious."

"I had a very big laugh before writing this, Why because, I knew this day would come," Elenu wrote. "A day where I'm faced with writing a beautiful and serious message about someone very special to me, A woman who I fell in love with and became my spark in the purest of ways words can't describe, someone who I'm excited to share with you all even though na still 'On Code' and it hit me, hope these my fans wey Dey MENT will not start saying, 'Sinzu Money Shey you wan dey whyne us ni' and think this is one funny skit [facepalm emoji] But guess what, I no Dey whyne una papa oooo Lasisi don go love up o. I have never been more serious.

"So let me start by saying, Ndi Igbo Kwenu, kwenu, Kwezo Nu!!!!! My brothers and sisters, my spirit is lifted up with joy in my heart as I share this part of Me with You all. Being a creative, I'm constantly in deep thoughts, weird mood swings, and while at it, I found a partner that compliments me in numerous and dynamic ways, and we grew in love and affection beyond explainable terms."

He continued, "I'm not a romantic, so I won't come here and lie and tell you that the first time I saw her, my eyes flew out of my socket, 'Well, it did not' [facepalm emoji] or that when she smiles butterflies fill my stomach, 'duuuur, butterfly still Dey this Naija' But what I do know is this, She my ride or die, and she got my back as I her. So a while ago on one faithful day, after all my strong mouth and bragging based on say I be 'Golden Boy Sinzu Money' I went down on one Knee [facepalm emoji, smirking emoji]] and I asked this beautiful, precious and extraordinary woman to be my wife and spend the rest of our Telemundo days together while sipping mojitos and chewing on some Chinese beef and she said YES!!"

Elenu closed his tribute with one last message to his bride-to-be and his friends, writing, "I love you and I'm enthusiastic about having you as my wife. Comrades Sinzu money don MOVE!! Golden Boy don Dey on a SOFT."

A marriage might not be the only big life change that Elenu and Adika are bracing for. Reports surfaced in international media outlets in the days after the engagement reveal, claiming that the Tinsel actress is pregnant. The couple has not confirmed the pregnancy as of press time.