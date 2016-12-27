Watch: Larry King and Wife Shawn Address Cheating ‘Rumors’

Larry King and his eighth wife Shawn have addressed the allegations that she has been carrying on a yearlong affair with a British public speaker.

The broadcaster and his wife of 19 years sat down for a segment with Hallmark channel’s Home & Family and they did not shy away from talking about the news of the affair that had broken earlier in the day.

“You said an interesting word, ‘rumor,’” the 82-year-old journalist said when the hosts asked about the rumors. “I’ve been in the business — next May it’ll be 60 years — and I’ve dealt with rumors a long time. Interviewed people involved with rumors. Rumors are what they are — they’re rumors. And I tell you the truth, I don’t pay any attention to them.”

The couple got married in 1997. They share two sons.

On Thursday, multiple news sources confirmed that Shawn had engaged in an affair, but the high-profile couple maintains that those reports are nothing more than rumors.

“Last week there was a rumor going around about Larry and a speech he made in Kiev, and there was all this [speculation] about that,” the 56-year-old actress responded. “This week I’m the latest the pin-up girl. You have to just develop a shell around yourself and not get hard on the inside and stick together. We’ve been at it for a while.”