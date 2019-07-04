Lala Kent Finally Says Why She Deleted Every Photo of Fiance Randall Emmett off Social Media

Lala Kent and Randall Emmett don’t need to showcase their love for the world. The Vanderpump Rules star deleted all her photos of her fiance back in May, and she’s finally revealing why.

Kent, 29, was feeling “angry” and “impulsive” when she deleted the photos, according to Daily Mail. She explained her decision in a post featuring a photo of the day he proposed to her. Kent revealed that despite a few bumps in the road, she and Emmett are stronger than ever and are on the road to getting married.

“The day I met him I knew I wanted to protect him forever. Sometimes things don’t go exactly as I plan. People are hurtful. They create entertainment off of your pain. I get it, it’s what I signed up for. I don’t feel he did,” Kent wrote on Instagram.

She continued, “He is the love of my life. He is kind, and thoughtful, and everything you want when you’re thinking of your future partner. It is a privilege to be around him. No matter what anyone will ever have to say, this is my boo. This is our life. Rand, I will always protect you. 4.18.2020 I’m locking you down for life.”

The accompanying photo featured the sweet moment Emmett popped the question in Mexico some time ago.

Kent deleted the photos while Emmett feuded with rapper 50 Cent. The “21 Questions” rapper alleged that the movie producer owed him a significant amount of money. The feud went on for several days, with Kent even getting dragged into it a few times, but eventually ended when the Power star said he’d received payment from Emmett.

The feud began when 50 Cent shared a clip from Vanderpump Rules in which Kent talked about the early days of her relationship with Emmett. She admitted that they had sex early on, and he showered her in gifts.

“10 seconds left in the 4 quarter hoe’s are Winning. Do you want A range rover, yes, b—- yassssss. Then just run out and suck a d—. [laughing out loud, shake my head],” 50 Cent wrote.

Kent replied, writing that 50 Cent “swears she’s a thug from south side Jamaica queens, [and] she’s up in here watching Bravo.” The drama eventually turned to Emmett, whom 50 Cent said owed him millions. Emmett alleged that he couldn’t pay up because he was in the hospital, but would in time.

Meanwhile, Twitter enjoyed the memes and messages 50 Cent posted about their issues.

It all came to an end when 50 Cent finally got his money. Neither Kent nor Emmett said any more about the drama.

They appear to have moved on and are focused on their relationship.