La La Anthony's Divorce From Carmelo Allegedly Tied to Cheating Rumors

La La Anthony reportedly filed for divorce from NBA star Carmelo Anthony on Thursday, sending shocks through the internet as it seemingly came out of nowhere. However, that feeling was short-lived when soon after the announcement, an unidentified woman came forward alleging that the Trail Blazers standout was the father of her set of twins. According to Hollywood Unlocked, the woman claims that Anthony hasn't been around for her or the two babies, who were born prematurely. One of them is in critical condition, but Carmelo hasn't visited or shown much care over text messages about the situation.

The lady in question says that she and Anthony began their relationship last year after meeting in New York. She says she didn't want to enter into anything romantic with Anthony, given his relationship, but claims after he continued speaking with her every day and made several facetime calls to her in his bed –– which he shares with wife La La Anthony –– that he gave the perception of a single man. In September, she found out she was pregnant with twins and allegedly devised a plan with Anthony to be flown to London to give birth, in order to keep their affair a secret still. The anonymous woman went along with the plan, given that Carmelo would soon join her once the season was over. Though, the children came two months early in April and would be forced to stay in the hospital until her original due date of mid-June. But one of her sons started having trouble with his brain and lacking oxygen, so he's in need of surgery.

She claims she's chosen to speak out now because she's tired of "living a whole lie" by not sharing her pregnancy with friends and family out of respect for Carmelo's family. “I’ve seen my wrong in the situation and I should’ve never let it get this far, but I don’t want my kids to suffer,” she said of the situation (per Madame Noire, adding that she didn't want to “be messy or hurt people." “I don’t want to destroy their [Carmelo and LaLa’s] family. I just can’t function like this.“

This isn't the first time the NBA player's been caught stepping out on his soon-to-be-ex-wife. The two temporarily broke up once before in 2017 after it was revealed that Anthony was the father of Mia Burks' baby girl. They reunited in 2018. “We’re good. I mean … we’ve been together for a really long time, so we’re figuring out how to make it work for what is best for Kiyan and what is best for us," La La told People of their relationship at the time.