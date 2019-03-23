Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott Planning Tropical Vacation to Mend Relationship

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott are headed off on a family vacation, reportedly in the hopes of healing their relationship.

Jenner and Scott have been rocked by a recent cheating allegation, and they have been too busy to set things straight. Scott has been away on his Astroworld — Wish You Were Here Tour, and has not had any time to reconnect with the mother of his child. According to a report by TMZ, the two will try to get on the same page next week when he returns.

Jenner and Scott are reportedly planning to leave on vacation as soon as he gets home from tour next week. They will take baby Stormi Webster with them, leaving no distractions during their quality family time. They are reportedly hoping that the trip will go a long way in repairing their relationship.

To that end, the two stars have completely cleared their schedules for the trip, so that no work will go with them on their getaway. They have reportedly asked travel agents to set them up in another country, preferably on a beach somewhere.

As previously reported, Jenner accused Scott of cheating on her at the beginning of the month, just before he was supposed to begin his tour. The rapper postponed his early tour dates, perhaps to allow more time to work things out at home.

Scott has taken some steps to mend fences with his girlfriend while away. He wore a sweatshirt with Jenner’s face printed on it to an NBA game last weekend, and he has given her several public shoutouts on Instagram. The rapper has unequivocally denied the allegations against him, though for some reason they still persist.

A source close to the couple told E! News that Scott “has been bending over backwards” to prove his love for Jenner ever since the story first began circulating.

“This tour and having Travis away has been very challenging for Kylie,” the insider added. Unfortunately, the demanding travel schedule meant that any work toward a resolution has been on hold for all of March.

“Things are basically on hold until Travis gets back,” they added. “He has assured Kylie he didn’t cheat and never will.”

Hopefully the vacation will be a step in the right direction. In the meantime, fans can catch up with Jenner’s affairs in depth next weekend when Keeping Up With The Kardashians Season 16 premieres on Sunday, Mar. 31 at 9 p.m. ET on E!