Kylie Jenner Serves Travis Scott Amazing ‘Stormi Cake’ for His Birthday

Travis Scott’s birthday is on Monday, and girlfriend, Kylie Jenner, gave him a birthday celebration like no other.

Jenner celebrated the occasion by renting out an entire Six Flags location for the special day. The couple, their friends and family members including Kourtney Kardashian rode roller coasters and celebrated the life of the “Goosebumps” rapper.

Out of all the festivities, one of the most impressive aspects was the cake Jenner ordered for the party. It was shaped like a roller coaster, with figurines of Scott, Jenner and their daughter Stormi on the ride.

The cake was labeled “Astroworld,” which is the name of Scott’s upcoming album. The details on cake were fine-tuned, up to the tiny seatbelt given to the Stormi figure.

“That [ride] is unsafe,” Jenner jokingly said in her Instagram story. “I told them, ‘Make sure Stormi has a seatbelt.’”

Jenner and Scott have been spending a lot of time together lately, which is a change of pace.

The couple, who are the parents of infant Stormi Webster, are rarely seen together in public and only pop up in each other’s social media profiles on rare occasions.

Jenner broke that trend of privacy on April 14 when she shared the below snap of Scott and herself at Coachella.

Scott, whose real name is Jacques Webster, is shown looking down at his phone as Jenner sips on a drink. The couple appears to be sitting in some sort of party bus or RV of some sort with black-light lighting.

Jenner’s neon pink wig glows in the light, making it the highlight of the pic.

Coachella also marked another big occasion for Jenner. The 2017 edition of the festival was the first time she and Scott stepped out publicly as a couple. The pair was spotted holding hands around the festival grounds, and they have been a public item ever since.

The couple recently welcomed Stormi, their first daughter together on Feb. 1. Jenner and Scott kept things under wraps for months before finally opening up about the pregnancy after the infant was delivered.

“I’m sorry for keeping you in the dark through all the assumptions,” Jenner wrote in an Instagram post. “I understand you’re used to me bringing you along on all my journeys. My pregnancy was one I chose not to do in front of the world. I knew for myself I needed to prepare for this role of a lifetime in the most positive, stress free, and healthy way I knew how. There was no gotcha moment, no big paid reveal I had planned. I knew my baby would feel every stress and every emotion so I chose to do it this way for my little life and our happiness.”