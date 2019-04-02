Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott Are in ‘Really Good Place’ Following Mexico Vacation

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott have reportedly found the time to discuss their relationship and mend the bridge between them. According to E! News, the couple “are in a really good place” following their vacation in Mexico.

The Astroworld rapper used the break from his tour to spend time with Jenner and their daughter, Stormi Webster, on vacation. We’ve gotten a glimpse of some of their time together over the past week, but it would seem that the couple has been putting in the work away from the cameras and are coming out stronger.

“Kylie and Travis have mended their relationship and are in a really good place now,” an inside source reveals to E! News. “They truly needed this vacation and alone time with one another.”

The couple reportedly spent plenty of time together during the respite and managed to “talk things over” and “relax” during the trip.

E! News adds that Jenner might even be deeper in love with the 27-year-old rapper following the heart-to-heart session.

“Every time Kylie sees Travis interacting with Stormi and being a great father, she falls in love with him even more,” the source tells E! News. “It was great for them to spend time together as a family, and Kylie feels more at ease about their relationship and where she stands with him.”

Jenner has shown glimpses of her time in Mexico through some sizzling outfit reveals on Instagram. Scott added his reactions to the mix each time, indicating he approved of the “see through” white look his lady was sporting. The couple has since returned to Los Angeles, with Jenner posting a “special moment” between father and daughter on her Instagram page on Monday.

Another source indicates that this is a continuance of the “family time” the couple soaked up during their vacation.

“They had a great time with Stormi,” the second source tells E! News. “They both played with her on the beach and the pool. Stormi was walking all around and didn’t want to sit down. She had lots of energy, but Kylie spent lots of time picking her up cuddling and kissing her too.”

The couple also reportedly found plenty of private time together after the baby was put down for the night.

The return home allegedly indicates that Scott will be “spending his time at home” with Jenner and their daughter.

“Kylie is really happy to have Travis home,” the first source adds for E! News.

Ahead of their Mexican vacation, there were allegations that Scott was being unfaithful to Jenner and their trust was strained. The “self-made billionaire” had also been facing the backlash to her new moniker and the fallout from the alleged cheating scandal connected to her friend Jordyn Woods that led to the breakup of NBA star Tristan Thompson and her sister, Khloé Kardashian.