Kylie Jenner Joins Travis Scott in Front of Concert Crowd

Kylie Jenner is currently joining boyfriend Travis Scott on the rapper’s Astroworld Tour, with the couple’s daughter, Stormi, on the road as well, and the makeup mogul recently made a public appearance on the trek when she joined Scott on stage during his show in New York City.

Scott was performing at Madison Square Garden on Wednesday night when Jenner joined her boyfriend in a roller-coaster structure floating above the crowd, the reality star taking in the scene as Scott rapped to her.

A fan shared the moment on Twitter, writing, “@trvisXX singing to @KylieJenner in the roller coaster at @TheGarden was the best part of the night.”

The Kylie Cosmetics founder wore a black long-sleeved shirt and black beanie as she sat in the roller coaster, the 21-year-old even sharing a kiss with Scott in between verses of a song.

Jenner later shared a snap of the moment on her Instagram Story, posting a photo taken in the arena and circling herself, writing, “That’s me.”

Ahead of the show, Jenner shared a snap of herself lounging in an Astroworld t-shirt as she prepared to watch Scott’s performance.

“The look ya give when ur hubby is performing at madison square garden tonight,” she wrote.

Scott previously opened up to E! News about bringing Stormi on tour, calling the experience his “life goal.”

“I keep Stormi on the road, she’s got her own dressing room vibe, got her own bus vibe,” he said, sharing that he’s happy to have his daughter be “a part of what I’m living.”

“It’s so hard, because I grew up in a different household where I never had a nanny or nothing like that — my parents were never on a tour — so being able to do that and figure it out at 26, it’s like hard, but when you’re going through it, it’s like, ‘Oh this is dope,’” Scott said.

On Tuesday, the rapper shared a video of his daughter taking in his show from backstage, the 9-month-old clearly loving every moment as she giggled and bounced along to the music.

“MSG ALL RAGERS INCLUDED,” Scott wrote.

