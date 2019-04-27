See Kylie Jenner’s Huge Birthday Billboard She Bought Travis Scott: ‘Happy Birthday Daddy’

Kylie Jenner dropped a big surprise for Travis Scott in honor of the rapper’s birthday celebration on Friday. Jenner went ahead and commissioned a billboard in Los Angeles featuring photos of herself and the couple’s daughter, Stormi Webster, alongside the words “Happy Birthday Daddy, Love, Mommy & Stormi” followed by an XO representing hugs and kisses.

The black and white signage was spotted at the intersection of Santa Monica Boulevard and La Cienega in West Hollywood according to The Daily Mail, and follows the couple’s Avengers-themed birthday bash that the designer and reality star threw only days before.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The birthday festivities are only the latest example of the extravagance the “self-made billionaire” is willing to pay for to celebrate with her family. We previously got a look at this when Jenner and Scott celebrated their daughter’s birthday with “StormiWorld” when the toddler turned 1-year-old.

Scott’s Avengers party rivaled that showcase with an early screening of Avengers: Endgame and plenty of superhero costumes on those who attended. Scott donned the armor of Iron Man for the party, while Jenner portrayed a glammed-up Captain Marvel complete with a skin-tight suit and heeled boots. Stormi also got to join in on the fun, dressed as a cute, tiny Thor with her own version of Mjolnir

The family posed together on a very expensive sports car, which just adds to the excess or “fear of missing out,” depending on your point of view.

The rapper also got a special black Avengers cake that read, “Happy Birthday Husband,” and was surrounded by a ton of sweets and topped by a trio of Marvel figures featuring the likeness of Scott, Jenner, and their daughter. according to Fox News.

The celebration follows a month of speculation over the couple’s relationship. Amid allegations of Scott cheating, the pair took off on vacation to Mexico. Since then, both Jenner and Scott have seemed to be on a good path while focusing their powers on Stormi.

The couple also continues to stoke the fires around their status and possible marriage. As has been noted, the pair have never confirmed if they are married or not, but continue to refer to each other as “wifey” and “hubby.” Jenner has also been seen sporting a fancy ring that led many to believe the pair had tied the knot in secret.

No matter what the truth, the pair seem to be in a strong spot at the moment. The billboard and party only raise the bar for what could come next. How will Jenner end up celebrating her own birthday?