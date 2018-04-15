Kylie Jenner Shares Rare Photo With Boyfriend Travis Scott

Kylie Jenner shared a rare and candid glimpse at her relationship with boyfriend Travis Scott.

The couple, who are the parents of infant Stormi Webster, are rarely seen together in public and only pop up in each other’s social media profiles on rare occasions.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Jenner broke that trend of privacy on Saturday night when she shared the below snap of Scott and herself.

Scott, whose real name is Jacques Webster, is shown looking down at his phone as Jenner sips on a drink. The couple appears to be sitting in some sort of party bus or RV of some sort with black-light lighting.

Jenner’s neon pink wig glows in the light, making it the highlight of the pic.

Besides this shot, Jenner also took to Instagram to reveal two new photos of herself wearing the hot pink wig. In the pics, she is shown posing outdoors while wearing a white tank top.

In the caption of the first photo, the new mom channeled June George (Amy Poehler) from Mean Girls in one of the movie’s most beloved scenes.

“I’m not a regular mom. I’m a cool mom,” Jenner wrote.

That photo has received 5.7 million likes on Instagram as of press time.

The 20-year-old Kylie Cosmetics entrepreneur quickly followed that photo with another glimpse of her look. It’s very similar to the first photo, but she’s striking a different pose. She also used the caption as a chance to promote her cosmetics brand. She captioned the photo “cotton candy cream kylighter.”

That shade is described as a “soft light peach” that is the “secret weapon to create the perfect Kylie glow,” according to the Kylie Cosmetics site. That second shot has received 3.1 million likes, giving the pair of posts a combined total of 8.8 million likes between them.

This is not the first time Jenner has swapped her look for Coachella, which is held over the next two weekends in Indio, California.

Ahead of the 2017 edition of the festival, Jenner donned a bright yellow wig for the occasion. She showed off her pre-pregnancy curves in a photo showing off the look. She was shown were a short, brown dress as she struck a pose.

She captioned the photo, which has 3.1 million likes, “highlighter hair.”

Coachella also marks another big occasion for Jenner. The 2017 edition of the festival was the first time she and Scott stepped out publicly as a couple. The pair was spotted holding hands around the festival grounds, and they have been a public item ever since.

The couple recently welcomed Stormi, their first daughter together on Feb. 1. Jenner and Scott kept things under wraps for months before finally opening up about the pregnancy after the infant was delivered.

“I’m sorry for keeping you in the dark through all the assumptions,” Jenner wrote in an Instagram post. “I understand you’re used to me bringing you along on all my journeys. My pregnancy was one I chose not to do in front of the world. I knew for myself I needed to prepare for this role of a lifetime in the most positive, stress free, and healthy way I knew how. There was no gotcha moment, no big paid reveal I had planned. I knew my baby would feel every stress and every emotion so I chose to do it this way for my little life and our happiness.”