Grammy Winner and Partner Break up, Address 'Infidelity' Speculation: Read Victoria Monet's Statement

Victoria Monét and John Gaines have split. The Grammy-winning singer-songwriter, 35, and fitness trainer announced the end of their romantic relationship in a joint statement shared on social media on Sept. 23. In the statement, the "On My Mama" artist revealed that their breakup occurred 10 months ago, but that she and Gaines wanted to make an official announcement after getting "questions" about their relationship and "extremely false accusations of our origin story."

The couple wrote that before sharing the news of their split, they "thought long and hard about whether we owed it to anyone to explain where we are as we heal, since we understand how social media can magnify the truth or run far with untruths." Ultimately, they decided to be "open and address it in hopes to put a period on the question marks for the sake of our healing process."

"We spent the last 10 months trying to respectfully and privately navigate the fact that we are no longer in a relationship," continued Monét and Gaines, who share 3-year-old daughter Hazel. While the two co-parents "still completely adore and respect each other" they "are not a couple anymore," assuring people that there was "no infidelity, toxic behavior nor drama" involved in the end of their romance.

"We both just have some fundamental growing to do that would be best done apart so we can remain the best versions of ourselves for our daughter," they said. "It simply didn't work out and that's OK. We still think the world of each other and operate with love in every interaction for our family."

Hazel will be the former couple's "number 1 priority forever," they continued. "No relationship status can remove or replace that fact. We are committed to doing the inner work and trust that God will place us both where we belong in due time."

The "Alright" artist and Gaines thanked their supporters for their "love, care and concern," signing off, "Please allow us the peace and space to maintain a safe and happy environment to continue to co-parent to the best of our ability for Hazel! We plan to remain a family regardless of our public facing title, so please when you see us together with Hazel, be understanding and gentle. We appreciate you all for hearing us out and hope to be kept in your well intentioned prayers." Monét and Gaines long kept their relationship private, announcing in December that they were expecting their first child together.