Kroy Biermann Celebrates Vow Renewal With NSFW Picture of Kim Zolciak in Wedding Dress

Kim Zolciak-Biermann and husband Kroy renewed their vows in a gorgeous beachside ceremony this weekend, and in typical Kim and Kroy fashion they had to goof off a little.

After taking dozens of classic pictures in their glamorous clothes, Zolciak waded into the water and let her hair, and her bodice down.

The former NFL star shared the snap, in which Zolciak stands in the water with only her hair covering her from the waist up.

“My wife,” he captioned the shot, adding in a heart-eyes emoji.

This isn’t the first time the couple has dared to go bare online. After Zolciak posted a nude photo of Biermann, their teenage daughter scolded her.

