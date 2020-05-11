Watch: Kristin Chenoweth Perfectly Reacts When Asked About Her Sex Life With Boyfriend Josh Bryant

Broadway star Kristin Chenoweth responded the way many would when asked about their sex life on live television. During a virtual stop on Bravo's What What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, the host asked her how things were in bed with boyfriend, Backroad Anthem guitarist Josh Bryant, while they are living together during quarantine. Cohen also asked about the surprising fan reaction Bryant received when he joined Chenoweth during Rosie O'Donnell's special to support The Actors Fund.

"What was your reaction when everyone freaked out over your hot boyfriend on the Rosie livestream? And how has quarantine been for your sex life?" Cohen asked Chenoweth on Thursday. The former Wicked star laughed instantly, and reminded Cohen that it was not polite for her to go into details. "Let me start with the latter part. You know, a lady doesn’t speak on those such things, but it’s been great," she said through laughter. "But it's been great — don’t be confused!"

Chenoweth circled back to the first part of Cohen's question. "It's wonderful to have ladies — and men — writing in wanting my boyfriend, but you can't have him! So, all you b—s, move back," she said.

Chenoweth and Bryant have been dating since 2018 and walked the red carpet together at the CMA Awards in Nashville in November 2019, reports Us Weekly. However, it was not until he made a surprise appearance on O'Donnell's livestream special for The Actors Fund in March that fans noticed how handsome he is. He joined Chenoweth with their dog Thunder before she sang her song "Taylor The Latte Boy."

Chenoweth, 51, was previously engaged to Marc Kudisch from 1998 to 2001. She told Us Weekly at the Tony Awards in June 2019 she is not in a rush to get engaged this time. "I don’t know if I need a ring," she said at the time. "I just need the commitment, and I got that. Snap."

Chenoweth is best known for her stage work. She won a Tony Award for Best Featured Actress in a Musical for You're a Good Man, Charlie Brown in 1999, and earned Tony nominations for her performances in Wicked (2004) and On The Twentieth Century (2015). She also won an Emmy in 2009 for her role on the short-lived cult series Pushing Daisies and earned Emmy nods for her appearances on Glee in 2010 and 2011. Chenoweth recently participated in the first Disney Family Singalong special, which aired on ABC last month.