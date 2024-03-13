Kristin Cavallari Reveals How She Met Her New Boyfriend Mark Estes

Kristin Cavallari is opening up about her relationship with new boyfriend Mark Estes, revealing how they met and how exactly she feels about their 13-year age gap. The Hills alum, 37, revealed their meet-cute moment on the March 12 episode of her Let's Be Honest podcast, revealing that it all started when she saw Estes' TikTok group, The Montana Boyz, on social media back in September.

"So I go, 'Holy s--t, who are these guys? because they're so hot," she said of the group, which consists of Estes, Kaleb Winterburn and Kade Wilcox. "Specifically [Estes], who I'm gonna refer to as 'Montana.'" Gushing over the 24-year-old, Cavallari called him "perfect" as well as "outdoorsy and manly." Cavallari then received a message from the Montana Boyz' account that said, "I love you," which resulted in the Laguna Beach alum inviting the crew on her podcast.

It wasn't until December that Cavallari learned that the group was relocating to Nashville, where she lives, prompting her to reach out. "I was like, Hey I heard you guys are moving to Nashville, and then I asked which one I was talking to," she revealed. "And he said this is Montana responding, and I said, 'Oh good you're my favorite.'" Soon, Cavallari took the Montana Boyz out for a night of line dancing, "And then he asked me to be his Valentine."

Cavallari and Estes' first date was the evening before Valentine's Day and included the former football player meeting Cavallari's three kids with ex-husband Jay Cutler – Camden, 11, Jaxon, 9, and Saylor, 8 – all of whom "loved" Estes. Since then, the two have been getting to know one another more and more, and Cavallari said she's been able to move past their age difference.

"The age thing was a hang-up for me at first. Now, I don't give a f-k," she admitted. "And I'm all in with this guy." When it comes to the public commentary on the age difference, she noted, "I don't actually care what anyone else thinks. And I do think my entire career has prepped me for this moment because when this news came out, it's the first time in my entire life I 100% haven't given a s-t what anybody thinks," adding, "I know that I'm happy. I know how Montana really is. I know what this is. ... My mom is noticing a difference in me. And that's what matters."