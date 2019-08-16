Kristen Wiig Engaged to Boyfriend Avi Rothman

Kristen Wiig is off the market. The Saturday Night Live alum is officially engaged to longtime boyfriend Avi Rothman, TMZ reports, and has been for several months. The outlet reports that it’s unclear when Rothman popped the question, but Wiig has been spotted with a giant sparkler as early as May, when she attended a screening of Booksmart at The Theatre at Ace Hotel in Los Angeles.

The couple has kept their relationship mostly under wraps ever since they were spotted together in Hawaii in May 2016. Her marriage to Rothman, a writer, actor, producer and director, will be the Bridesmaids star’s second marriage; the 45-year-old was previously married to actor Hayes Hargrove from 2005 to 2009.

In 2011, Wiig said she had most likely ruled out walking down the aisle ever again.

“I probably won’t ever get married (again), it’s not something that I would want to do. [In the movie ‘Bridesmaids’ we were careful] to not send the message that you need to get married,” she told Stella magazine at the time.

“I think women put that pressure on themselves, maybe even more than society does, but, if you’re the single girl at the wedding, you know someone is going to ask you when you’re going to get married.”

Professionally, Wiig is set to star in Barb and Star Go to Vista Del Mar with Bridesmaids co-writer Annie Mumolo. The pair also teamed up to co-write the film, which is being directed by Josh Greenbaum. The movie tells the story of best friends Barb and Star (Wiig and Mumolo) who set out on an adventure to leave their small Midwestern town for the first time, only to find themselves tangled in a villain’s plot to kill everyone in town.

Earlier this year, Wiig returned to SNL with fellow alum Jimmy Fallon when Adam Sandler hosted in May. The two joined in on the “Sandler Family Reunion” sketch.

Photo credit: Alberto E. Rodriguez / Staff / Getty