Kristen Bell Reveals the One Thing Dax Shepard Did That Most Annoyed Her

Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard have to fly frequently, and it is an adventure that always annoys The Good Place actress.

In a recent episode of Shepard’s Armchair Expert podcast, Shepard and Bell talked about their experiences going through airport security together. One time, Shepard annoyed a TSA agent, who asked him to put his hands over his head after taking his belt off. The only problem was, by doing that, his pants fell to his knees.

“After we cycled through that three times, and it became abundantly clear there was no way I could put my hands above my head and also have my pants being held up, I said, ‘I’m not gonna play this game anymore. This could go on indefinitely. This is a Laurel and Hardy sketch,” Shepard recalled, reports E! News.

He then asked Bell, “How would you have handled that situation? Clearly me yelling was not the answer.”

Bell gave the TSA agent the benefit of the doubt, noting that he or she was probably just doing the job.

“If I was in that position, I would say, look at them, make direct eye contact, acknowledging that we’re both human beings in this position and say, ‘I’m so sorry, I’m having trouble holding my pants up and my hands at the same time. What would you recommend I do?’ and put it back in their hand,” Bell said.

Bell then told her husband he could have just squatted to make sure his pants did not fall down.

“Now is anyone at the TSA just f–king with people because they are disgruntled in their job and they enjoy the authority and like to be able to tell people what to do, and they have a sadistic bend? Are any of them that way?” Shepard asked.

The famous couple said Shepard’s airport behavior has improved over time, but he is still skeptical about how useful some of the security measures are.

“I can roll with it, I go, ‘Oh right, this is exactly as I expected. Cool. Yeah, I’ll stand there and do this thing that makes no sense,’” he said.

“You also, you don’t like to be told what to do,” Bell pointed out. “You really don’t like to be told what to do. You don’t even like anyone to suggest it.”

Shepard admitted that was 70 percent of the problem. The rest of the problem is he does not like carrying a couch sideways through a door.

Another problem Shepard has is “auditory tourette’s,” he said.

“You have a bit of an impulse control issue, especially with songs that you want to sing at inopportune times,” Bell explained.

She said the two would get into an elevator in Italy and he would start singing “That’s Amore” with Italians around.

“Oddly, when we were strolling down the street together, without any Italians near who could be offended, I don’t remember it coming to the surface,” Bell said.

Bell stars on NBC’s The Good Place, which starts its third season Thursday night at 8 p.m. ET. Shepard will appear in the next episodes of Netflix’s The Ranch. They have been married since 2013 and have two children.

Photo credit: Getty Images