Kristen Bell Kisses Dax Shepard in Romantic Photo in Midst of Affair Rumors

Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard are keeping the love alive, despite recent rumors that The Ranch star was involved in a cheating scandal.

On Sunday, Bell took to Instagram to prove to critics that she and Shepard are going strong, sharing a photo of the two locked in a kiss at the Los Angeles County Arboretum moonlight forest light show.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Warning: the @laarboretum moonlight forest light show is VURY romantic,” the actress captioned the snap, adding a series of lip emojis.

Bell’s post followed a recent story published by The Daily Mail last week in which Julie Andrews’ granddaughter Kayti Edwards claimed she had an affair with Shepard around 2009 or 2010, several years after he had begun dating Bell.

In the interview with the British tabloid, Edwards alleged she had a “brief” casual relationship with Shepard in 2005 after they first met on Ashton Kutcher’s show Punk’d.

“It was just kind of we would hook up here and there,” Edwards said of their early relationship in the interview. “But we had a little friendship when we saw each other.”

Edwards soon left Hollywood, though she returned to housesit for a friend in late 2009 or early 2010, when she claimed she once again ran into Shepard at a party, who had begun dating Bell just two years earlier. Alleging that she was unaware that Shepard was in a relationship and that he “didn’t seem to care,” she told the outlet that they went back to her friend’s house where they “made love” and “had sex twice.”

The article also included photos showing Edwards and Shepard kissing in a photo booth at the party.

“We grabbed the photos and he handed ’em to me and said, ‘I can’t take these home, you better hang on to them,’” Edwards claimed. “Because…apparently he had a girlfriend. And it wasn’t until later that I realized who his girlfriend was.”

Shepard has since denied the cheating allegations, taking to Instagram shortly after Edwards’ interview emerged.

“Hey Daily Mail, that photo is 13 years old, not 9,” alongside a screenshot of the Daily Mail article. “Also, Kayti has sold stories to tabloids about Matthew Perry, Jack Osbourne, Kid Rock, and now me. I look forward to her next one. Fingers crossed it’s about my #1, Brad Pitt :).”

Although Bell has not yet publicly commented on the alleged cheating scandal, the couple has been spotted together since, and the Frozen star recently said that Shepard is “truly the man of my dreams” on Instagram.