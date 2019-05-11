Kristen Bell Shares Message for Dax Shepard and Husbands Everywhere Ahead of Mother’s Day

Kristen Bell and husband Dax Shepard are serious “couples’ goals”!

Ahead of Mother’s Day on Sunday, Bell shared advice with E! News that helps takes off the pressure for doting husbands to treat the special woman in their life to a day of love and peace.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“The best way to succeed at Mother’s Day is it’s so specific to the girl. Every girl has different love languages,” the actress shared. “I like to nest so for me, I love cuddling with my kids and I love spending time with them but I make that a priority daily.”

The Good Place star went on to say, while embarrassing, the one thing she doesn’t get to do is “open a drunk drawer and just roll [her] sleeves up and be like ‘you’re mine.’”

“Or going to the flea market and being like this dresser is perfect and it’s $40. Nesting stuff,” she said before adding how it’s different for everyone. “For other girls, it is flowers and chocolate so you have to use some intuition. The best way to succeed as a dad is talk to the woman’s girlfriends or gay friends.”

Bell went on to give Shepard some credit for the big day, who suggested moms should celebrate in “dad style,” meaning leave the house for sometime and do something you love. Of course, this means that Bell will be taking up shop at the Rose Bowl flea market in Southern California, as she admitted to E! News.

Bell and her husband make solid efforts to keep their marriage tight amid the numerous breakups plaguing the industry. When reports first surfaced that Chris Pratt and Anna Faris had separated due to not having enough time for each other in 2017, Bell weighed in with her thoughts, revealing she didn’t entirely believe that reasoning.

“I don’t necessarily know that it’s ‘Hollywood’ that gets in the way,” Bell said. “The reality is when you’re working in this industry you’re sometimes shooting a movie in China for four months. You’re away from your family for four months. I think it’s more the separation than anything that can weigh on people.”

Bell, who has been married to Shepard for six years, says the secret to keeping her own marriage alive isn’t easy.

“[It’s] really hard,” she said, adding that it takes “work.”

“We go to couple’s therapy,” she shared. “We make sure that we’re talking with respect to each other. When we sit down to have a disagreement it’s a disagreement, not an argument.”

Photo credit: Getty Images / Stefanie Keenan