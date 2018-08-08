Kourtney Kardashian Reportedly Dumped Younes Bendjima a Month Ago

Kourtney Kardashian reportedly broke up with Younes Bendjima a month ago, after she allegedly heard he cheated on her.

The couple reportedly parted ways shortly after their long trip to Italy.

Videos by PopCulture.com

According to TMZ, Bendjima went off on another vacation shortly after the pair returned from the month-long European vacation and she claims that’s when the model cheated, leading her to end the almost two-year relationship.

The bad blood between them was evident in mid-July when Bendjima shaded one of Kardashian’s Instagram posts publicly in the comments section.

Reports of the breakup first broke Tuesday, after photos of Bendjima getting cozy with a woman named Jordan Ozuna in Mexico surfaced.

Bendjima later Tuesday debunked the rumors he had already moved on from the relationship with some notes on his Instagram story.

The story included photos of him in Mexico hanging out with a woman named Jordan Ozuna. The former Hooters waitress has previously dated Tyga and Justin Bieber.

“They really want me to be the bad guy” he captioned alongside crying laughing emojis. “F— your Hollywood bulls— (can’t have fun with you friends no more) Where are my 12 other friendssss Nice catch tho.”

He followed up the snap with a photo of his friends gathered around a table eating, writing, “OH FOUND THEM.”

Kardashian and Bendjima first got together in 2016 during Paris Fashion Week, Kardashian revealed on the E! reality series last season, and were soon inseparable.

“He was friends with our friends,” Kardashian revealed. “He would walk in, say hi, shake hands with like our security or whatever, but like not say hi to us. And then I was like, ‘Why do you hate us?’ I was just drunk. Once I said that he literally like grabbed my hand and was like, ‘It’s five in the morning. We’re leaving.’ And then next night Younes was like, ‘Bring your ass here.’”

Their first meeting was cut short by Kim Kardashian’s traumatic robbery at her Paris hotel room.

“And then when we walked into that club was when we went to the bathroom and got the phone call about Kim. So then the party was over. And then he was like, ‘I’m not leaving you guys,’ and he like had to translate everything,” Kardashian said.

Since then, the couple had been photographed all over the world together, vacationing with her kids with ex Scott Disick in Italy most recently.

Maybe now Kourtney can find someone new.