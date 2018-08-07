Kourtney Kardashian’s Ex Younes Bendjima Criticizes Reports That He’s Moved On

Younes Bendjima is setting the record straight following his breakup with Kourtney Kardashian after two years together.

The model took to Instagram Stories to shoot down reports that he already rebounded from the relationship by posting a screenshot of an article with a headline alleging he was getting cozy “with bikini-clad model.”

The story included photos of him in Mexico hanging out with a woman named Jordan Ozuna. The former Hooters waitress has previously dated Tyga and Justin Bieber.

While the pair look very friendly in the photos, Bendjima captioned the screenshot, as first reported by Us Weekly.

“They really want me to be the bad guy” he captioned alongside crying laughing emojis. “F- your Hollywood bulls— (can’t have fun with you friends no more) Where are my 12 other friendssss Nice catch tho.”

He followed up the snap with a photo of his friends gathered around a table eating, writing, “OH FOUND THEM.”

As previously reported, Kardashian was the one to end the relationship, though the breakup was made public after the photos of Bendjima and Ozuna were leaked by TMZ.

The couple first got together in 2016 during Paris Fashion Week, Kardashian revealed on the E! reality series last season, and were soon inseparable.

“He was friends with our friends,” Kardashian revealed. “He would walk in, say hi, shake hands with like our security or whatever, but like not say hi to us. And then I was like, ‘Why do you hate us?’ I was just drunk. Once I said that he literally like grabbed my hand and was like, ‘It’s five in the morning. We’re leaving.’ And then next night Younes was like, ‘Bring your ass here.’”

Their first meeting was cut short by Kim Kardashian’s traumatic robbery at her Paris hotel room.

“And then when we walked into that club was when we went to the bathroom and got the phone call about Kim. So then the party was over. And then he was like, ‘I’m not leaving you guys,’ and he like had to translate everything,” Kardashian said.

Since then, the couple has been photographed all over the world together, vacationing with her kids with ex Scott Disick in Italy most recently.

The couple seemed to be going through a rough patch after Bendjima posted a rude comment on Kardashian’s Instagram, though TMZ reports that was not the reason for the end to the two-year relationship.

With the split in mind, some are wondering if Scott Disick and Kardashian are considering getting back together, especially due to what the reality star said about possibly having more kids in the future just last week.

“I think the thought is always in the back of my mind,” Kardashian told E! News when asked about having more kids Thursday. “Never say never.”

Disick is currently still in a serious relationship with Sofia Richie, despite some trouble earlier this year.