Kourtney Kardashian Reportedly Dating 20-Year-Old ‘Grown-ish’ Star

Kourtney Kardashian’s new beau is grown…ish. The 39-year-old reality star is reportedly dating 20-year-old Grown-ish star Luka Sabbat, E! News reports.

A source told the news outlet that Kardashian and Sabbat have been spending a lot of time together as of late and that she “likes him a lot,” adding that the two have “long conversations over dinner” and that they share “a lot in common.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Kourtney thinks he’s really interesting and loves that he is so creative and artistic… They’ve been spending a lot of alone time together,” the source said.

The new couple reportedly first met as mutual friends with Kendall Jenner, Kardashian’s younger sister. “They always had chemistry, but Kourtney was in a serious relationship and her and Luka always kept things platonic,” a source previously said. “Now that Kourtney is single, she has been enjoying being able to do whatever she wants.”

The new romance comes a little over a month after she split from boyfriend Younes Bendjima following rumors the he had cheated on Kardashian. What started as a casual friendship with Kardashian and Sabbat quickly turning into something more.

“Kourtney and Luka are exclusive and are edging toward becoming boyfriend and girlfriend,” a source previously told Us Weekly. “They say they’re taking it slow, but they’re moving faster than that in actuality.”

“They’ve been inseparable,” a source said. “He’s met her kids before from being friends with the family, so it’s not like she’s introducing a new guy in their lives like she did with Younes.”

Sabbat, who was recently promoted to a series regular on Grown-ish, has been a longtime friend of the Kardashian-Jenner family as Kendall’s friend and once even a model for Kanye West’s Yeezy season 1 in 2015.

Kardsahian shares three kids, 8-year-old Mason, 6-year-old Penelope, and 3-year-old Reign, with ex-boyfriend Scott Disick. While the relationship has been over for years, Kim Kardsahian hinted in a promo for Keeping Up With the Kardashians that the two exes might not be finished having children.

“Scott just texted me that he wants to have another baby […] with Kourtney,” Kim said to her friend Larsa Pippen. “I think he just wants one more… And she wants one more!”

“If they both want to have more kids, like, why not have them together? Their kids are gorgeous,” Pippen replies.

At the time, Kardashian was still dating Bendjima. Disick has been dating model Sofia Richie.

“I mean, it’s like Scott has a girlfriend and Kourtney has a boyfriend. We get it,” Kim went on to say. “So they don’t even have to have sex. It could be like IVF.” Pippen agrees with her, adding, “It’s just so much easier to have the same dad, I think.”

Keeping Up With the Kardashians airs Sundays at 9 p.m. ET on E!