‘Kissing Booth’ Star Joey King Announces Engagement

Congratulations are in order for Kissing Booth star Joey King. The actress reveals she’s been engaged to her boyfriend producer/director Steven Piet for one month.

“I never knew happiness could be so powerful that it can take the air from your lungs, overwhelming every part of you that you can’t help but feel your eyes well from the undeniable joy. I never knew that a persons presence and heart could feel like a real home. I never knew love could be so unquestionably beautiful,” she wrote under the picture of the two embracing for a tight kiss on Instagram.

“I never knew until you. The date was 2/2/22 when you asked me to marry you and made me the luckiest lady alive. I love you more than an Instagram caption could ever do justice. Hanging out with you forever sounds like a real dream, so let’s do it,” she continued.

Piet, who worked with King on the set of Hulu’s 2019 limited series, The Act, as a producer and director, shared the joyous news with his followers online as well. “The weather was less than perfect. Cold. Windy. Perfectly imperfect to ask my best friend to spend a lifetime together. A lifetime of incredibly safe and vulnerable conversations. Holding hands on silent cab rides home, exhausted from great food and red wine. And oh, the laughter. The uncontrollable laughter,” he wrote, adding, “You’ve unlocked a dimension of love in me that I never knew existed.”

Close friends and others in Hollywood congratulated the happy couple in the comments on their new adventure together. Just Jared creator, Jared Eng, who recently launched a stylist career working with King on several high profile looks, wrote, “Crying tears of JOY for you two. Sending all the love, laughs and happiness in the world!!!!!!” he said.

Prior to her romance with Piet, King dated her former Kissing Booth co-star Jacob Elordi. The two broke up in 2018, and the experience left her with a few lessons. In 2020, King shared that she wouldn’t date actors anymore. “No. I couldn’t. I think that it’s awesome to date someone in your field, who gets it, but doing the same exact thing as somebody is tough. It’s really tough,” she said during her appearance on SiriusXM’s Howard Stern Show.