'Kissing Booth' Star Joey King Just Got Married

Joey King has gone from finding love on screen to finding love in real life. King, best known for starring in Netflix's rom-com trilogy of The Kissing Booth movies, recently married director Steven Piet. The couple confirmed the nuptials to Vogue alongside a series of photos from the ceremony.

"Looking out from the altar at all of our friends and family was an unforgettable moment," King told the publication. "We truly felt so perfectly present, and soaking in every detail was pure magic."

She also noted, "It was raining heavily right before the ceremony, and somehow the sun shone right as guests arrived. We were truly the luckiest people."

King and Piet met while working on The Act, the Hulu true-crime miniseries in which King played convicted murderer Gypsy Rose Blanchard. Piet directed two episodes of The Act (Episode 5, "Plan B," and Episode 8, "Free"). The two bonded during production, and King made a move once the show had wrapped.

"There was such an immediate ease," King told Vogue about working with him. "I had a very big crush but waited until the wrap party to ask him out. I worked up the courage and took him aside to tell him how I felt. It was the best decision of my life!"

Joey King is a Gen-Z favorite due to her work in The Kissing Booth and its two sequels, The Kissing Booth 2 and The Kissing Booth 3. She plays the lead character, Elle Evans, in the movies and stars opposite Jacob Elordi and Joel Courtney.

Aside from that Netflix trilogy and The Act, Joey King has become one of the busiest actresses, working in both TV and film. In movies, she's starred in Bullet Train, The Conjuring, The Dark Knight Rises, Slender Man, The Princess, Independence Day: Resurgence and Crazy, Stupid, Love. She popped up on numerous TV shows, including Fargo, The Flash, Jericho, The Simpsons, New Girl, Nailed It! and The Haunting Hour: The Series.