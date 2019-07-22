Gypsy Rose Has Words for Joey King After Getting Emmy Nomination for ‘The Act’

Gypsy Rose Blanchard still has no interest in meeting Joey King, even after the 19-year-old was nominated for an Emmy for her role in The Act. A spokesperson for the Blanchard family, Fancy Macelli, reportedly told TMZ that while Blanchard congratulates King for, per the outlet, “nailing the role and mastering her look, voice and mannerisms,” she still feels the Hulu limited series was wildly inaccurate. Blanchard also reportedly believes that meeting with King would “validate the series’ narrative.”

Blanchard took issue with several of The Act‘s plot points, including the repeated sex scenes in the series being “dramatized to make her seem like a nymphomaniac,” as well as how frequently her mother Dee Dee was shown tying her up to a bed to make sure she doesn’t run away. She claims it only happened once in real life.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Blanchard, who is currently in prison for the second-degree murder of her mother, reportedly just wants to put the series behind her. Blanchard was a victim of her mother’s Munchausen Syndrome by Proxy, a mental disorder that causes a caretaker to keep their patient or loved one ill.

Blanchard and feels she has nothing to gain by meeting King, who shared an emotional video of herself upon learning of her Emmy nomination last week.

King, who is primarily known for her work in The Kissing Booth and Independence Day: Resurgence, watched the Emmy nominations live — and recorded it. In a video she shared to Instagram, she FaceTimed her mother and her TV mom, Patricia Arquette (who was also nominated for playing Dee Dee) through tears. “I’m so excited we’re nominated together,” King cried.

“This is me in South Africa on my way to set in the car live steaming The Emmy nominations announcement from the hotspot on my phone also known as the best moment in the world. My work on The Act was the most fulfilling and challenging work I’ve gotten to do as an actress thus far. To be nominated for an Emmy in a category with such INCREDIBLE nominees by my side, especially Patricia is the most surreal feeling. I haven’t stopped crying,” King wrote on Instagram. “Gettin to call Patricia right after and share this moment with her is something I’ll never forget. Thank you to everyone who made this possible, there’s so many people who are behind The Act that I couldn’t have done this without and I can’t wait to call all of them!!!! OH MY GOD I CANT BELIEVE IM NOMINATED FOR AN EMMY.”

The Act is now streaming on Hulu.