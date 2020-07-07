'The Kissing Booth 2' Trailer: Watch It Here

✖

Netflix officially released the trailer for The Kissing Booth 2 on Monday. The film, which stars Joey King, Joel Courtney, and Jacob Elordi, is set to be released on Netflix on July 24. In advance of that premiere date, the streaming service has given fans an advanced look at the Kissing Booth sequel with this recently released trailer, which showcases some drama ahead for Elle Evans (King) and Noah Flynn (Elordi).

In the trailer, Elle and Noah appear to be trying to make their long-distance relationship work. But, that isn't the only thing that Elle is going to deal with in The Kissing Booth 2. Elle's friendship with Lee Flynn (Courtney), Noah's younger brother, is changing as the two consider where they'll be going to college in the next year. To add to all of that drama, Elle seemingly develops a crush on new classmate Marco that could spell trouble for her relationship with Noah. Even though fans are likely eager to find out what's next in store for Elle, Noah, and company, they'll have to wait until July 24 to see how all of the drama plays out.

The Kissing Booth 2 will see a reunion between exes King and Elordi. According to Us Weekly, the pair originally began dating after meeting on the set of The Kissing Booth in 2017. But, they later split towards the end of 2018. While filming with your ex could be an incredibly awkward situation, King explained during an episode of the podcast Mood with Lauren Elizabeth that it "totally worth it" to film the sequel with Elordi. “It’s a great movie,” she said back in October 2019. “I personally am a fan of how it resonated with the world and it resonated with me. So going back, and doing that, and making the sacrifice, obviously, what everyone is thinking about. I’m not outwardly addressing, but what I’m kinda on the sly addressing, making those sacrifices was totally worth it.”

King also said on the podcast that she's not just the star of The Kissing Booth, but she's also a big fan of the Netflix film, too. “I am very much, like, a freakin’ huge fan of The Kissing Booth myself which sounds really narcissistic, but I am," King shared. "It’s my night light at night. Because I don’t want to watch ‘Oh I don’t know what’s going to happen and I’m really invested to see what thing they’re baking on the Great British Baking Show.’ I’ve already seen The Kissing Booth.”