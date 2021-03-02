'Kissing Booth' Star Joey King Lands Scary Paramount+ Movie 'The In Between'

✖

After headlining The Kissing Booth and its two sequels for Netflix, Joey King is moving on to another streamer. King, 21, stars in The In Between, which is among the new Paramount Players movies heading straight to the new Paramount+ streaming platform. The new Paranormal Activity movie and a prequel to Stephen King's Pet Sematary will also head to Paramount+.

The In Between will be written and directed by Arie Posin, who directed the 2013 movie The Face of Love starring Annette Bening, Ed Harris, and Robin Williams. Posin's new movie will star King as a teenage girl who thinks her boyfriend is trying to communicate with her from beyond the grave after he is killed in a car accident. Kyle Allen, John Ortiz, and Kim Dickens also star in the movie, reports Deadline.

King is among the producers, alongside Robbie Brenner and Andrew Deane. The movie has been in the works for a long time. Deadline first reported on Paramount Players acquiring the project back in 2018. The script was written by Marc Klein, who penned Mirror Mirror and Serendipity.

King recently finishing filming The Kissing Booth 3, in which she returned as Elle Evans. Netflix plans to release the movie before the end of the year. Last year, King appeared in The Kissing Booth 2, which hit Netflix in July. The franchise is inspired by the books by Beth Reekles. Although neither of the first two movies received positive reviews from critics, they attracted huge audiences for Netflix. All three movies were directed by Vince Marcello.

Last month, King boarded Bullet Train, a star-studded Sony action movie. Sources told Deadline Sandra Bullock will also star in the movie, which already included Brad Pitt as the star. If the movie gets made, it would be the first time Bullock and Pitt appear in the same movie. David Leitch (Hobbs & Shaw) is directing from Zak Olkewicz's script. Bullet Train is based on Kotaro Isaka's novel Maria Beetle.

King's fans do not have to wait until The Kissing Booth 3 or The In Between to see her again though. She is among the contestants on Nailed It! Double Trouble, which will be released by Netflix on March 26, notes PEOPLE. King and one of her sisters will try to beat out the other bakers in the spin-off of the Emmy-nominated series. Nicole Byer and Jacques Torres host the series.

Paramount+ launches on March 4, replacing CBS All Access. It will include programming from Nickelodeon, BET, MTV, Comedy Central, and other ViacomCBS brands. You can sign up for a free trial by clicking here.

