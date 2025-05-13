Kimora Lee Simmons Returning to Reality TV

Kimora Lee Simmons is Back in the Fab Lane, at least per her new reality series’ title. Scheduled to premiere in December 2025, the show will be her return to the unscripted space since E!’s Life in the Fab Lane, which she starred with alongside her daughters Ming Lee and Aoki Lee.

The model-turned-fashion brand owner is returning to E! as a single mom of five. The show is described to follow her as “she commands an empire while running her iconic Baby Phat brand and juggling a billion-dollar business portfolio. Between dealing with the whims of her top-model daughters, cheering at her sons’ championship games and celebrating her own major milestones, Kimora’s world is even more fabulous and outrageous than ever before. Buckle up.”

The show is produced by Hartbeat Productions, owned by comedian and actor Kevin Hart. Simmons, Luke Kelly-Clyne, Meghan Hoffman, Bryan Smiley and Danielle Medina serve as executive producers.

The announcement was made as part of Versant’s lineup for its 2025-2026 programming. The Hollywood Reporter notes that the 2025-26 TV season will feature “bold originals, blockbuster sports and iconic live events,” per a press release from the company.

Starring in the show are Simmons and her children: Ming, 25, and Aoki, 22, cheering on her 13-year-old son Kenzo and 15-year-old son Gary during championship games and celebrating her own major milestones with her youngest Wolfe, 10.

Simmons has been vocal about her ex-husband’s alleged manipulation and control, and his estrangement from their two daughters. She was married to disgraced hip hop mogul Russell Simmons from 1998 until their divorce was finalized in 2009. The former pair remained close for years, with Russell even acting as a godfather to her other children. But in recent years, things shifted over a multi-million dollar stock dispute, involving her now estranged husband Tim Leissner.

Russell Simmons, however, recently wished Kimora a Happy Mother’s Day. He currently lives in Bali where he fled to after being accused of rape and sexual misconduct by several women.