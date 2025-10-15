Kim Zolciak Subpoenaed in $100 Million Case

Kim Zolciak has a new legal proceeding to deal with. In addition to her drawn out and contentious divorce between her and former NFL star Kroy Biermann, she’s been subpoenaed to testify in a $100 million divorce case for someone else, which she is desperately trying to avoid doing, or at least having it play out publicly.

The former Real Housewives of Atlanta star was served with a subpoena in September demanding she appear for a deposition as part of a man named Kyle Mowitz’s divorce. His estranged wife, Jillian Green, is demanding answers about alleged luxury gifts Mowitz allegedly gave to the “Don’t Be Tardy” singer.

Mowitz filed for divorce from Green in March. A lawyer for Zolciak responded to a request that she appear for a deposition on October 15 and bring certain documents and communications, which Zolciak has opposed.

The mother of six has called the subpoena “unreasonable, oppressive and intended to annoy and embarrass her.” Per the subpoena, Zolciak must turn over all communications with Mowitz, any communications between Zolciak and another third party regarding “payment for services or communications concerning [Mowitz],” Green, their children or the divorce. She also asked for any documents regarding gifts from Mowitz.

Green has also requested “any and all documents regarding or pertaining to your financial relationship with Kyle Mowitz, including but not limited to gifts given or received from Kyle, expenses paid on your behalf by Mr. Mowitz or any business in which he is connected, monies loaned to you and monies paid to you by Mr. Mowitz or any businesses with which he is connected.”

Recently, Zolciak confirmed on Watch What Happens Live that she’s happily dating someone since her split from Biermann. She didn’t name the man, but many are assuming with the recent subpoena that it’s Mowitz. The subpoena also demanded Zolciak turn over documents regarding travel with Mowitz, including the travel arrangements, itinerary, lodging accommodations and the payment of all expenses associated with said travel. Green also wanted Zolciak to turn over communications with third parties, and any and all documents relating to any and all contact between Biermann and Mowitz.

Per his petition for divorce, Mowitz listed the date of marriage as June 24, 2017, and said they were currently separated. The former couple share two minor children and live in separate homes in Georgia. He is asking the court to award him joint legal and physical custody of their kids, and wants his ex to be denied spousal support.

Green is asking for primary physical custody, joint custody, and spousal and child support. She also says she’s been in the dark about his finances, despite his wealth and him managing their household finances, and that he’s had extramarital affairs.