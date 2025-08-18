Kim Zolciak and Kroy Biermann’s Divorce Just Got Even More Contentious

It doesn’t look like the divorce saga between former Real Housewives of Atlanta star Kim Zolciak and her estranged husband, retired NFL star Kroy Biermann, is anywhere close to being finalized. Biermann shocked fans when he filed documents to end their 11-year marriage amid years of rumors of financial strife and subsequent foreclosure on their Georgia mansion.

Since then, both parties have called the police on one another on numerous occasions. There’s been an ongoing legal battle regarding everything from finances to child custody, the latter of which has just gotten worse.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Page Six reports Biermann has filed for sole physical and legal custody of the couple’s four minor children, accusing Zolciak of psychological abuse. Biermann is also the adoptive father of Zolciak’s two adult children, Brielle and Ariana, who have appeared on Bravo shows since they were children.

Biermann is asking the courts to award him as the primary parent with decision-making authority. Per their current custody arrangement, the exes each have two children at all times, with a one-week-on, one-week-off schedule. But he now wants that adjusted due to the alleged “noteworthy absence of structure and accountability” in Zolciak’s home, which he adds now the “split/shared custody arrangement is not in the best interest of the children,” per documents obtained by Us Weekly.

Biermann alleges that The Surreal Life star “frequently leaves [their children] alone or under the care of others for significant periods of time,” leaving them without “proper parental guidance.” He also says she is “both unstable and unfit as a custodial parent,” as he alleged that the children “must be immediately placed” in his primary care. Furthermore, he claimed Zolciak has subjected the children to “emotional and psychological abuse” and alleged she lacked “any ability to provide for the day-to-day care of the children, and she shows next to no familiarity with the children’s needs.”

In a statement to Page Six, Zolciak said her ex’s claims are “completely false, misleading, and deeply hurtful.” Her rep added: “Kim has always been, and continues to be, a devoted, loving, and attentive mother who puts her children’s needs above everything else. She has been the primary emotional anchor for her children through this difficult time, ensuring they have a stable home, healthy routines, and unconditional love. Kim has consistently been engaged in their schooling, activities, and therapy, working tirelessly to support their mental health and well-being.”

The rep added that Biermann’s latest legal filing is a “publicity stunt” and says that Biermann’s legal filings are “not only damaging the children’s well-being, he is creating opportunities for them to become aware of these disputes and risk being bullied or humiliated at school.”

Zolciak and Biermann’s wedding was featured in a Bravo spinoff, Don’t Be Tardy For the Wedding. They wed in 2011 before he filed for divorce in 2023.