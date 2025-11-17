Kim Zolciak Says She Bore the Financial Burden in Her Marriage to Kroy Biermann

Kim Zolciak is spilling all the tea about her drawn out and contentious divorce from former NFL player, Kroy Biermann.

With all of the financial issues reported on the former couple, Zolciak says she left the marriage with no money, and that she was the sole financial provider for their family of six for nine years. She revealed the information to Entertainment Tonight while appearing alongside her daughter Ariana at BravoCon 2025.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Not only did she say she was the breadwinner, but she also says she was the only one who was faithful. As for what the final straw was in her marriage, she says it was infidelity. “He cheated,” she said frankly.

She also says that when she told him she was filing for divorce, he threatened her. “When I said I was filing for divorce, he said, I’m gonna publicly destroy you. And he told both my daughters that as well, and that’s been his goal, and that’s all he cares about. It hasn’t worked yet.”

But she’s since moved on and found love elsewhere. The Don’t Be Tardy alum is currently dating Kyle Mowitz, an entrepreneur. She says they went on one date, her first after a two year hiatus dating post divorce, and they’ve been inseparable ever since. Mowitz is also going through a divorce from Jillian Green, and his estranged wife is trying to get Zolciak to testify about the timeline of their dating relationship and reported gifts she has received since they began dating.

Per Reality Blurb, Zolciak has been subpoenaed in a $100 million lawsuit and has been asked to show up to court with proof of her communications with Mowitz, and any other communications concerning “payment for services or communications concerning [Mowitz], Jillian, the couple’s two children, or their split.”

Zolciak is ignoring the chatter about her dating a married man. “I’m sorry, I’m legally married and so is he,” she told ET. “So he’s been going through a divorce for years as well. So I don’t know. I guess I’m supposed to wait until I’m legally divorced, which I don’t think Kroy will ever give me a divorce,” she claimed.