Kim Zolciak-Biermann and Kroy Biermann Get Into Heated Fight Over Daughter Brielle’s Impending Move

Kim Zolciak-Biermann and Kroy Biermann are normally the picture of marital bliss, but the two got into a rare spat during Wednesday’s Nov. 16 episode of their Bravo show, Don’t Be Tardy, over 19-year-old daughter Brielle Biermann‘s impending move to Los Angeles.

Earlier in the show, Kroy quizzed Brielle about her financial plan for moving, asking her to put together a folder to show him.

“I’ll buy my clothes and my shoes,” Us Weekly reports Brielle as repsonding. “I just need your help with everything else.”

Kroy and Kim later got into a heated discussion about Brielle’s move, with Kroy expressing his frustrations with her lack of planning.

“She wants to chase this dream but doesn’t want to work for this dream.… There’s a lot on everybody’s f‑‑king plate!” Kroy says in the above clip.

“But you know what? When I think about this, that is when I get another stroke,” Kim responds, before walking away and saying, “I quit.”

“You’re pulling Brielle’s bulls‑‑t,” Kroy tells her, and Kim angrily responds, “Well, now you know where Brielle gets it from. Cheers.”

Don’t Be Tardy airs on Bravo Wednesdays at 10 p.m. ET.