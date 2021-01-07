Kanye West Is Reportedly 'Jealous' of Kim Kardashian Spending Time on Kids, Prison Reform

✖

Kanye West is allegedly having a difficult time handling where wife Kim Kardashian's priorities lie these days. As reports circulate that the A-List couple is preparing for divorce, an insider told Us Weekly Wednesday that the rapper is "jealous" of the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star's work in the legal realm and in their own home.

"Kanye is jealous of the amount of time Kim has dedicated to prison reform and the kids," their source said. "Kanye wanted the family to move to Wyoming full-time. It’s where he sees this direction of his life going. Kim just doesn’t see their lives full-time in Wyoming."

West and Kardashian married in 2014, and share four children — North, 7, Saint, 5, Chicago, 2, and Psalm, 19 months. While the Us source did confirm the two were in marriage counseling, they said the two "haven’t had a joint session together in a while." The insider explained, "Kim has continued to meet with their marriage counselor in solo sessions. Kim’s singular focus is about how this will impact the kids, and Kanye has been receptive to engaging in those discussions."

Page Six was first to break the report of the imminent divorce Tuesday, with a source claiming the KKW Beauty founder had retained a divorce attorney, Laura Wasser for the impending legal battle. The "Good Morning" rapper and his wife have lived separately for most of 2020, with Kardashian living in Los Angeles with their children and West spending the majority of his time on his $14 million Wyoming ranch. The Page Six insider revealed that while the former couple is keeping their split "low-key," they are "done" and moving towards splitting for good.

"She is serious about taking the bar exam and becoming a lawyer; she is serious about her prison reform campaign," they said of the stars' priorities. "Meanwhile, Kanye is talking about running for president and saying other crazy s—, and she’s just had enough of it."

In July, Kardashian made a rare public statement about her husband's bipolar disorder amid a string of erratic tweets from his side. "Those that understand mental illness or even compulsive behavior know that the family is powerless unless the member is a minor. People who are unaware or far removed from this experience can be judgmental and not understand that the individual themselves have to engage in the process of getting help no matter how hard family and friends try," the Skims co-founder wrote at the time. "He is a brilliant but complicated person who, on top of the pressures of being an artist and a Black man, who experienced the painful loss of his mother, and has to deal with the pressure and isolation that is heightened by his bi-polar [sic] disorder."