Khloe Kardashian Strikes Down Rumor Tristan Thompson Is Her ‘Hostage’ After Cheating Scandal

Khloe Kardashian has taken to Twitter to hit back at a bizarre online rumor about her relationship to Tristan Thompson.

The controversy began when blogger Robert Littal tweeted out a story from Black Sports Online that alleges that Kardashian is watching Thompson’s every move, effectively making him her “hostage.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

The tweet reads: “Tristan Thompson on Being Held Hostage By Khloe Kardashian; Can’t Leave The House Without Her, How He Had to Give Up All His Passcodes & How Khloe Hired Off Duty Cops Make Sure He Can’t See Thotourage”

A Twitter user who believed the story then quote-tweeted it and tagged Kardashian.

“Jus put him on an ankle monitor sis @khloekardashian,” the Twitter user wrote.

That remark caught the 34-year-old Keeping Up With the Kardashians personality’s attention, and she felt the need to respond.

She bashed the bogus story, anyone who believed it and the user that tagged her in it.

If you are corny enough to believe something like this than you must have a very miserable and boring life. The fact that you felt the need to tweet me this already sheds light onto the kind of life you have https://t.co/KZzw0T8gUP — Khloé (@khloekardashian) July 7, 2018

“If you are corny enough to believe something like this than you must have a very miserable and boring life,” Kardashian wrote. “The fact that you felt the need to tweet me this already sheds light onto the kind of life you have.”

Kardashian’s fans then took to the replies of her tweet to send her supportive messages and give her advice. She even responded to several of the comments with thanks.

“The things people make up are wild,” one fan wrote. “They’re clearly happy and moving forward, a ton of your favorite celebrities have done the same. Wish them the best and stop bringing up the past.”

Thank you love. Opinions I don’t mind but blatant lies I can’t handle — Khloé (@khloekardashian) July 7, 2018

Kardashian replied, “Thank you love. Opinions I don’t mind but blatant lies I can’t handle.”

Some told Kardashian to stay focused on her baby with Thompson, 3-month-old True, and she obliged.

“Ignore these peasants Khloe,” the fan wrote. “Just focus on baby True. She’s all that matters.”

She really is! — Khloé (@khloekardashian) July 7, 2018

Kardashain replied, “She really is!”

A new season of Keeping Up With the Kardashians begins Aug. 5 at 9 p.m. ET on E!.